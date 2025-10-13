Baby joy for Banff horror smash survivor Adam Golebiewski: ‘Finally some good news for our family’

A year ago Banff’s Adam Golebiewski was in hospital wondering what his future held, after losing both legs in a car accident.

But now the 19-year-old says he’s excited for his future, after celebrating the birth of his child Colson.

The teenager, who lives at home with his parents, shares baby boy Colson Innes Golebiewski with former partner Codi Grieve, also 19, from Elgin.

‘I have everything to live for… and now I’m a dad too’

Little Colson, the first of the fifth generation of Golebiewskis in Banff, brings with him some “much needed good news” for the two families who have “been through hell” since the accident that forever changed Adam’s life in September 2024.

The goalkeeper with junior side Deveronside faced three months of rehabilitation at Woodend Hospital in Aberdeen and celebrated his 18th birthday there.

He was able to walk again on crutches and said he was delighted to get home by Christmas.

“To think this time last year I was sitting in hospital wondering what my life was going to look like…

“Everything changed for me and I didn’t know what there was to live for… and now I’m a dad. I can hardly believe it. He’s amazing. Codi’s doing really well too.”

‘Lovely to finally have some good news’

Though Codi and Adam are no longer a couple, they’re both good friends.

“It was such a lovely moment to see Adam picking up Colson for the first time,” she said of the heartwarming moment. “Just the look on his face was so cute, to see him smiling at the baby.

“Really lovely to finally have some good news.”

Baby Colson, a name suggested by Codi’s mum who loves Machine Gun Kelly, weighed in at 6lb 8oz, and is currently being spoiled by his new grandmother and wider family.

Adam snr, was also thrilled to welcome another little Golebiewski into the family on October 8 at 9.51am.

“It’s fantastic news. We’re all delighted,” he said. “And the first of a new generation.”

‘I’m just so proud,’ says new dad Adam

For now, young dad Adam is just beaming with pride whenever he thinks about his little boy.

“All the way through Codi’s pregnancy it just didn’t feel real. I knew it was real but until I was there in the hospital… I thought, ‘oh my god, this is real now!’

“Like honestly, picking him up, I just kept saying ‘woah… this is real. He’s here.’

“I’m just so proud.”

Quite rightly so.

After a year where the aspiring footballer had to learn to walk again, endure court proceedings for the driver responsible for his accident, and entirely rebuild his life, the future now looks bright for Adam and his family.

“From day one after losing my legs I kept saying every day has to be better, and every day has got better.

“I’m now training as a cross-country skier with the hope one day I can represent my country. I hope I’ll make Colson as proud as he makes me.”