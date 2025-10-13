Baby joy for Banff horror smash survivor Adam Golebiewski: ‘Finally some good news for our family’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Baby joy for Banff horror smash survivor Adam Golebiewski: ‘Finally some good news for our family’

He shares his son with Codi Grieve from Elgin who says seeing Adam hold their baby for the first time was a heartwarming moment.

Banff's Adam Golebiewski has a first hold of his baby son Colson, with new mum Codi Grieve proudly looking on.
By Lindsay Bruce

A year ago Banff’s Adam Golebiewski was in hospital wondering what his future held, after losing both legs in a car accident.

But now the 19-year-old says he’s excited for his future, after celebrating the birth of his child Colson.

The teenager, who lives at home with his parents, shares baby boy Colson Innes Golebiewski with former partner Codi Grieve, also 19, from Elgin.

‘I have everything to live for… and now I’m a dad too’

Little Colson, the first of the fifth generation of Golebiewskis in Banff, brings with him some “much needed good news” for the two families who have “been through hell” since the accident that forever changed Adam’s life in September 2024.

Adam Golebiewski from Banff with his baby boy Colson, and Colson's mum Codi Grieve.
The goalkeeper with junior side Deveronside faced three months of rehabilitation at Woodend Hospital in Aberdeen and celebrated his 18th birthday there.

He was able to walk again on crutches and said he was delighted to get home by Christmas.

“To think this time last year I was sitting in hospital wondering what my life was going to look like…

Adam Golebiewski from Banff recovering in hospital just days after the horror smash that claimed his legs.
“Everything changed for me and I didn’t know what there was to live for… and now I’m a dad. I can hardly believe it. He’s amazing. Codi’s doing really well too.”

‘Lovely to finally have some good news’

Though Codi and Adam are no longer a couple, they’re both good friends.

“It was such a lovely moment to see Adam picking up Colson for the first time,” she said of the heartwarming moment. “Just the look on his face was so cute, to see him smiling at the baby.

“Really lovely to finally have some good news.”

New mum Codi Grieve with baby Colson, and Colson’s dad Adam Golebiewski, in Elgin. Supplied by Adam Golebiewski.

Baby Colson, a name suggested by Codi’s mum who loves Machine Gun Kelly, weighed in at 6lb 8oz, and is currently being spoiled by his new grandmother and wider family.

Adam snr, was also thrilled to welcome another little Golebiewski into the family on October 8 at 9.51am.

“It’s fantastic news. We’re all delighted,” he said. “And the first of a new generation.”

‘I’m just so proud,’ says new dad Adam

For now, young dad Adam is just beaming with pride whenever he thinks about his little boy.

“All the way through Codi’s pregnancy it just didn’t feel real. I knew it was real but until I was there in the hospital… I thought, ‘oh my god, this is real now!’

“Like honestly, picking him up, I just kept saying ‘woah… this is real. He’s here.’

“I’m just so proud.”

Quite rightly so.

After a year where the aspiring footballer had to learn to walk again, endure court proceedings for the driver responsible for his accident, and entirely rebuild his life, the future now looks bright for Adam and his family.

Adam Golebiewski, with Codi Grieve, and their new baby son Colson Innes Golebiewski. Supplied by Adam Golebiewski.

“From day one after losing my legs I kept saying every day has to be better, and every day has got better.

“I’m now training as a cross-country skier with the hope one day I can represent my country. I hope I’ll make Colson as proud as he makes me.”

