Car bursts into flames on road north of Ellon

A car has burst into flames on a rural road north of Ellon.

Pictures taken on the A948 Ellon to New Deer road show a vehicle off the side of the road, billowing with smoke.

The incident happened near Mill of Elrick, where the fire service were called to reports of a car on fire at around 1pm.

Crews quickly arrived at the scene, where they extinguished the flames caused by an engine fault.

The road was also closed for a short time by police – however it has now reopened.

A bystander told The Press and Journal of the shock fire.

They said: “It looks like a car has gone on fire – it’s at the entrance to the old fish farm, so I’d guess they have seen it starting to smoke and pulled off the road.”