News Car bursts into flames on road north of Ellon The fire service were called to the scene of a vehicle ablaze. By Graham Fleming October 13 2025, 2:00 pm October 13 2025, 2:00 pm A car fire north of Ellon. Image: Supplied A car has burst into flames on a rural road north of Ellon. Pictures taken on the A948 Ellon to New Deer road show a vehicle off the side of the road, billowing with smoke. The incident happened near Mill of Elrick, where the fire service were called to reports of a car on fire at around 1pm. Crews quickly arrived at the scene, where they extinguished the flames caused by an engine fault. The fire service was called to the scene. Image: Supplied The road was also closed for a short time by police – however it has now reopened. A bystander told The Press and Journal of the shock fire. They said: "It looks like a car has gone on fire – it's at the entrance to the old fish farm, so I'd guess they have seen it starting to smoke and pulled off the road."
