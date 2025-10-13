10 charged with domestic abuse offences after police crackdown in Aberdeen

10 people in Aberdeen have been charged in connection with domestic abuse offences after a five-day police crackdown.

In total, eight men and two women were charged, all of whom will be reported to the procurator fiscal and will appear at court at a later date.

The five-day operation was carried out by Police Scotland’s community action team between Monday, October 6 and Friday, October 10 last week.

Inspector Lisa Kerr said: “Domestic abuse will not be tolerated in our communities. We are committed to supporting victims and ensuring those responsible for such offences are held accountable.”

Police ‘encourage anyone affected by domestic abuse to come forward’

“We continue to work closely with our partners. We encourage anyone affected by domestic abuse to come forward.”

Anyone wishing to report concerns about domestic abuse should contact Police Scotland on 101 or in an emergency 999.