Major disruption expected on crucial NC500 tourist route south of Wick

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

Major disruption expected on crucial NC500 tourist route south of Wick

The 'resurfacing project' aims to fix defects on the road and improve driving conditions. 

By Abbie Duncan
Image shows the A99 road south of Wick. A straight road bisects a rural landscape, under a sky with scattered clouds.
The A99 road south of Wick will face delays until the end of October. Image: Google Maps

Major disruption is expected on a North Coast 500 tourist route as road resurfacing works begin on the A99 south of Wick.

Motorists are being warned to expect delays on the key stretch of the North Coast 500 as works begin on Monday October 20.

BEAR Scotland are carrying out the ‘crucial resurfacing project’, which aims to fix defects on the road and improve driving conditions.

Repairs will be carried out on weekdays, from 7am to 7pm, until Friday October 31.

During working hours, there will be lane closures and a convoy system will be in place to manage traffic and ensure safety.

Outside of working hours, traffic management will be lifted, but a 30mph speed restriction will remain in place.

No work will take place on Saturdays or Sundays during the project.

And emergency services and scheduled buses will have access at all times.

Bear Scotland’s Euan Scott said: “This crucial surfacing project on the A9 south of Wick will fix existing defects and significantly enhance the driving experience for all road users.

“Our teams will carry out these works quickly, with safety as our top priority.

“We thank the local community and road users for their patience while we complete the improvements.”

Conversation