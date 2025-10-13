Major disruption expected on crucial NC500 tourist route south of Wick

Major disruption is expected on a North Coast 500 tourist route as road resurfacing works begin on the A99 south of Wick.

Motorists are being warned to expect delays on the key stretch of the North Coast 500 as works begin on Monday October 20.

BEAR Scotland are carrying out the ‘crucial resurfacing project’, which aims to fix defects on the road and improve driving conditions.

Repairs will be carried out on weekdays, from 7am to 7pm, until Friday October 31.

During working hours, there will be lane closures and a convoy system will be in place to manage traffic and ensure safety.

Outside of working hours, traffic management will be lifted, but a 30mph speed restriction will remain in place.

No work will take place on Saturdays or Sundays during the project.

And emergency services and scheduled buses will have access at all times.

Bear Scotland’s Euan Scott said: “This crucial surfacing project on the A9 south of Wick will fix existing defects and significantly enhance the driving experience for all road users.

“Our teams will carry out these works quickly, with safety as our top priority.

“We thank the local community and road users for their patience while we complete the improvements.”