Investigation launched after car deliberately set on fire in Northfield

Police are investigating a deliberate car fire in Northfield.

The fire service and police officers were both called to the Cummings Park Drive area of Aberdeen following a fire outside a property at about 10.20pm on Sunday.

Once the emergency services arrived they found a vehicle on the street had been set ablaze.

Crews put out the fire, with no injuries reported.

However, the Northfield incident is now being treated as deliberate and police are investigating.

A spokesperson said: “At about 10.20pm on Sunday, we received a report of a car on fire outside a property on Cummings Park Drive in Aberdeen.

“The fire was extinguished by the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service.

“The fire is being treated as wilful, and inquiries are ongoing.”