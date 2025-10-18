Stunning brand new five-bedroom Westhill property hits market

If you are looking for a five-bedroom property in a modern housing development near Westhill, then this new build could be for you.

26 Burnland Drive, which also includes two living rooms and three bathrooms, is located in Cala Homes’ Burnland Meadows development.

According to its sellers Aberdein Considine, the home – officially “The Lowther” – “has all the family space you need”.

If you are looking for a spacious kitchen to cook and entertain in, this house has just that.

It is open plan and includes a family and dining area, which includes French doors.

As well as this, a separate utility room links the double garage, which would be the ideal place to park cars or make it into a games room.

Completing the ground floor level of the house is a lounge, which has been described as “impressive”, as well as a cloakroom.

Five bedrooms upstairs

Upstairs is where the five bedrooms are located.

Four of these are double, with three having walk-in wardrobes and two with en suite bathrooms.

There is also a fifth bedroom which could be used an an office or study room.

In total, the Elrick home has a total floorspace of 216 square metres.

Outside, there is a secure back garden, with grass and a private driveway to the front.

The home is on the market for a fixed price of £619,000.