Stunning brand new five-bedroom Westhill property hits market

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

Stunning brand new five-bedroom Westhill property hits market

It is part of Cala Homes' Burnland Meadows development in Elrick.

By Chris Cromar
Outside of 26 Burnland Drive.
The property is located in Cala Homes' Burnland Meadow development. Image: Aberdein Considine.

If you are looking for a five-bedroom property in a modern housing development near Westhill, then this new build could be for you.

26 Burnland Drive, which also includes two living rooms and three bathrooms, is located in Cala Homes’ Burnland Meadows development.

According to its sellers Aberdein Considine, the home – officially “The Lowther” – “has all the family space you need”.

26 Burnland Drive kitchen.
How do you like your eggs in the morning? I like mine in a spacious kitchen. Image: Aberdein Considine.

If you are looking for a spacious kitchen to cook and entertain in, this house has just that.

It is open plan and includes a family and dining area, which includes French doors.

26 Burnland Drive utility room.
The utility room is the perfect location for a washing machine and tumble dryer. Image: Aberdein Considine.

As well as this, a separate utility room links the double garage, which would be the ideal place to park cars or make it into a games room.

Completing the ground floor level of the house is a lounge, which has been described as “impressive”, as well as a cloakroom.

26 Burnland Drive lounge.
The lounge is the ideal place to relax. Image: Aberdein Considine.

Five bedrooms upstairs

Upstairs is where the five bedrooms are located.

26 Burnland Drive bedroom.
A good night’s sleep is guaranteed at 26 Burnland Drive. Image: Aberdein Considine.

Four of these are double, with three having walk-in wardrobes and two with en suite bathrooms.

26 Burnland Drive bedroom.
The property is five bedrooms. Image: Aberdein Considine.

There is also a fifth bedroom which could be used an an office or study room.

26 Burnland Drive bathroom.
The house has three bathrooms, including two en suites. Image: Aberdein Considine.

In total, the Elrick home has a total floorspace of 216 square metres.

26 Burnland Drive garden.
26 Burnland Drive has a large garden. Image: Aberdein Considine.

Outside, there is a secure back garden, with grass and a private driveway to the front.

The home is on the market for a fixed price of £619,000.

Conversation