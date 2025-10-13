Peterhead social worker filled up her car and treated herself to a takeaway on council debit card

A Peterhead social worker has been struck off after she used her council debit card on luxuries for herself, including petrol and takeaways.
Claire Murray was subject to an investigation by the Scottish Social Services Council (SSSC), which has now released its report.
According to the report, while employed with Aberdeenshire Council Ms Murray used her council purchase card improperly over a 15 month period.
Various charges were made to the card – many of which had no relation to her role as a social worker – between May 2020 and August 2021.
They included:
- May 16, 2020 – £49.75 on groceries
- May 20, 2020 – £11.92 on groceries
- May 21, 2020 – £19.99 on digital goods from Nintendo
- July 23, 2020 – £10.80 on petrol
- October 23, 2020 – £15 on petrol
- January 27, 2021 – £5.01 on petrol
- March 12, 2021 – £7.99, £23.99, £23.99, £23.99 at Apple.com
- March 14, 2021 – £7.99 at Apple.com
- March 15, 2021 – £0.79 at Apple.com
- June 19, 2021 – £5 on petrol
- July 15, 2021 – £10.20 and £7.01 on petrol
- July 22, 2021 – £10 on petrol
- July 23, 2021 – £15 on petrol
- July 24, 2021 – £10.89 on groceries
- August 14, 2021 – £228.90 on hotel stay and a Chinese meal
The total amount spent adding together the various charges was £488.21.
Ms Murray claimed the petrol-related charges were for a hire car she used during her work.
That was found to be untrue.
The SSSC panel confirmed her fitness to practice had been impaired due to her actions.
The report states: “You have used your employer’s purchase cards on numerous occasions for reasons not related to your employment.
“And you have been dishonest in supplying your employer with receipts for petrol in respect of hire cars in the knowledge that no hire cars were used on the specific dates.”
As she used the card repeatedly, the SSSC noted there was a “pattern of behaviour”.
And it added that Ms Murray intentionally tried to conceal her actions.
The SSSC described the behaviour as “very serious” and decided the correct punishment was to strike Ms Murray from the SSSC register immediately.
Aberdeenshire Council has been approached for comment.
