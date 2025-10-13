Peterhead social worker filled up her car and treated herself to a takeaway on council debit card

A Peterhead social worker has been struck off after she used her council debit card on luxuries for herself, including petrol and takeaways.

Claire Murray was subject to an investigation by the Scottish Social Services Council (SSSC), which has now released its report.

According to the report, while employed with Aberdeenshire Council Ms Murray used her council purchase card improperly over a 15 month period.

Various charges were made to the card – many of which had no relation to her role as a social worker – between May 2020 and August 2021.

They included:

May 16, 2020 – £49.75 on groceries

May 20, 2020 – £11.92 on groceries

May 21, 2020 – £19.99 on digital goods from Nintendo

July 23, 2020 – £10.80 on petrol

October 23, 2020 – £15 on petrol

January 27, 2021 – £5.01 on petrol

March 12, 2021 – £7.99, £23.99, £23.99, £23.99 at Apple.com

March 14, 2021 – £7.99 at Apple.com

March 15, 2021 – £0.79 at Apple.com

June 19, 2021 – £5 on petrol

July 15, 2021 – £10.20 and £7.01 on petrol

July 22, 2021 – £10 on petrol

July 23, 2021 – £15 on petrol

July 24, 2021 – £10.89 on groceries

August 14, 2021 – £228.90 on hotel stay and a Chinese meal

Claire Murray used council card over 15 months

The total amount spent adding together the various charges was £488.21.

Ms Murray claimed the petrol-related charges were for a hire car she used during her work.

That was found to be untrue.

The SSSC panel confirmed her fitness to practice had been impaired due to her actions.

The report states: “You have used your employer’s purchase cards on numerous occasions for reasons not related to your employment.

“And you have been dishonest in supplying your employer with receipts for petrol in respect of hire cars in the knowledge that no hire cars were used on the specific dates.”

As she used the card repeatedly, the SSSC noted there was a “pattern of behaviour”.

And it added that Ms Murray intentionally tried to conceal her actions.

The SSSC described the behaviour as “very serious” and decided the correct punishment was to strike Ms Murray from the SSSC register immediately.

Aberdeenshire Council has been approached for comment.