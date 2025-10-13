Peterhead social worker filled up her car and treated herself to a takeaway on council debit card

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Peterhead social worker filled up her car and treated herself to a takeaway on council debit card

Claire Murray was employed as a social care worker with Aberdeenshire Council.

By Ross Hempseed
A stock image of a person hovering a debit card over a card reader.
Claire Murray used a council purchase card to buy groceries, petrol, takeaways and even a hotel stay for herself. Image: Shutterstock.

A Peterhead social worker has been struck off after she used her council debit card on luxuries for herself, including petrol and takeaways.

Claire Murray was subject to an investigation by the Scottish Social Services Council (SSSC), which has now released its report.

According to the report, while employed with Aberdeenshire Council Ms Murray used her council purchase card improperly over a 15 month period.

Various charges were made to the card – many of which had no relation to her role as a social worker – between May 2020 and August 2021.

They included:

  • May 16, 2020 – £49.75 on groceries
  • May 20, 2020 – £11.92 on groceries
  • May 21, 2020 – £19.99 on digital goods from Nintendo
  • July 23, 2020 – £10.80 on petrol
  • October 23, 2020 – £15 on petrol
  • January 27, 2021 – £5.01 on petrol
  • March 12, 2021 – £7.99, £23.99, £23.99, £23.99 at Apple.com
  • March 14, 2021 – £7.99 at Apple.com
  • March 15, 2021 – £0.79 at Apple.com
  • June 19, 2021 – £5 on petrol
  • July 15, 2021 – £10.20 and £7.01 on petrol
  • July 22, 2021 – £10 on petrol
  • July 23, 2021 – £15 on petrol
  • July 24, 2021 – £10.89 on groceries
  • August 14, 2021 – £228.90 on hotel stay and a Chinese meal

Claire Murray used council card over 15 months

The total amount spent adding together the various charges was £488.21.

Ms Murray claimed the petrol-related charges were for a hire car she used during her work.

That was found to be untrue.

The SSSC panel confirmed her fitness to practice had been impaired due to her actions.

The report states: “You have used your employer’s purchase cards on numerous occasions for reasons not related to your employment.

“And you have been dishonest in supplying your employer with receipts for petrol in respect of hire cars in the knowledge that no hire cars were used on the specific dates.”

As she used the card repeatedly, the SSSC noted there was a “pattern of behaviour”.

And it added that Ms Murray intentionally tried to conceal her actions.

The SSSC described the behaviour as “very serious” and decided the correct punishment was to strike Ms Murray from the SSSC register immediately.

Aberdeenshire Council has been approached for comment.

