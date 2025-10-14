Exclusive: After 50,000 sales, I&K Motors founder Steve Innes to retire from business

The businessman behind one of Aberdeenshire’s best known firms is to step down at the end of 2025 – after nearly 43 years at the helm.

Since Steve Innes sold his first car car back in 1983, I&K Motors of Inverurie has become one the most reputable dealerships in the north-east.

Nearly 50,000 customers have walked away from the showroom with the keys to a car.

And even if you haven’t been one of those to browse the lot on the Blackhall Industrial Estate, you will no doubt be familiar with the firm’s famous advertising jingle.

Steve has now decided to retire, but he has confirmed to The Press and Journal that he’s in talks with prospective new owners.

Speaking exclusively to The Press and Journal, Mr Innes said: “I am delighted to announce that I am in discussions with three current colleagues who are putting together a proposal to acquire and continue the business.”

He said this would have an increased “emphasis” on servicing, MOT’s and repairs, as well as sourcing cars to supply as requested.

I&K Motors: 1983 to the present day

I&K started in the village of Old Rayne, where it operated from a “tiny garage”.

“We got started and within a short period of time, I&K built premises in Inverurie and we still retain and operate from that site,” Steve said.

Sales operations were moved to Highclere Business Park in the bustling Aberdeenshire town.

Mr Innes said: “We created a car supercentre, offering up to 300 vehicles for sale on one massive custom built site.

“We employed 40 staff.

“This was a huge gamble – yet another one – but it turned out to be a wise calculation.”

Here, they sold “thousands” of cars from the site.

The founder said there has been “more highs than lows” for his business and thanked his “loyal staff” for their support over the years.

“This would not have been possible without the most amazing, loyal staff that continued to be at my side, indeed many still with me, and have been for almost 40 years.”

He also praised the customers who have supported the business over the years, saying “generations” of families had been “incredibly loyal”.

‘I had, and still have, a very understanding family’

He admitted that his home life was “compromised” in the early days of the business, in which he worked “tirelessly” to establish it.

And he thanked his loved ones for their support.

“I had, and still have, a very understanding family,” he said.

A philanthropist as well as a businessman, Mr Innes said the firm has helped to raise “in excess” of £1 million for “varying deserving causes”.

During their 40th year in business, around £134,000 was raised for the charity Children’s Hospices Across Scotland (CHAS).

“While I have been at the forefront of these fundraising endeavours, it simply would not have happened without the incredible support I have had,” Steve said.

What next for Steve?

So, Steve Innes may be leaving I&K Motors, but he still intends to be a man of business.

“I’ve recently expanded my commercial property portfolio and I look forward to the challenges that lie ahead with that – and perhaps more,” he said.

As well as this this, he is “looking forward” to playing more music, doing more charity work and reducing his golf handicap.

However, it is “spending precious time” with wife Alison, his family and his “beautiful grandchildren” that he is most excited about it.

“Thus far, I have had an amazing business career and I’m very grateful.

“To all who contributed and made it happen, thank you.”