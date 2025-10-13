Aberdeen sheltered housing residents left without water for more than two days

Residents at an Aberdeen City Council-run sheltered housing complex say they have been left without water for days.

On Saturday, a burst water pipe on Balgownie Road impacted the water supply for many properties in the AB22, AB23 and AB24 areas of Aberdeen.

While most have since had supplies restored for those at Hamewith, located in the Harehill Road area of Bridge of Don, the wait for water goes on.

Alan Thomson is a resident at Hamewith – which has 50 flats – said it has been having a major impact on residents.

He is one of a number of residents who have contacted The Press and Journal about the issue.

“It’s a great concern,” the 78-year-old retired council housing liaison officer said.

“There are people here who are in there 90s and late 80s who require water to take their tablets, get showered or bathed, or even wash a cup.

“At the moment they can’t even make a cup of tea.

People able to flush toilet for 30 minutes

Mr Thomson has tried calling different organisations to get this issue fixed.

And on Monday he spoke to a council plumber to see what was happening.

“He told me the problem was the pressure of the water coming into the building from the road,” the resident said.

It is understood water supplies were briefly restored to part of Hamewith on Monday, but soon had to be switched off again.

Mr Thomson said: “They put water into the tanks so people could flush the toilet from 4pm to 4.30pm.”

Scottish Water has dropped off bottles of water to residents and tenants’ families have helped.

‘I don’t want this to happen again’

“Water is a necessity of life and we need water 24/7,” Mr Thomson said.

“I don’t want this to happen again.

He claimed the facility has had problems with water and heating systems for a “good number of years”.

Looking ahead, he hopes the water is back up and running by October 19.

On that day he will celebrate his 79th birthday.

Aberdeen City Council and Scottish Water have been approached for comment.