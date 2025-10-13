Aberdeen sheltered housing residents left without water for more than two days

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

Aberdeen sheltered housing residents left without water for more than two days

On Saturday, a burst water pipe impacted the water supply for many properties in the AB22, AB23 and AB24 postcode areas. Not all have had supplies restored.

By Chris Cromar
Hamewith, Bridge of Don.
Hamewith has been without water since Saturday. Image: Google Maps.

Residents at an Aberdeen City Council-run sheltered housing complex say they have been left without water for days.

On Saturday, a burst water pipe on Balgownie Road impacted the water supply for many properties in the AB22, AB23 and AB24 areas of Aberdeen.

While most have since had supplies restored for those at Hamewith, located in the Harehill Road area of Bridge of Don, the wait for water goes on.

Alan Thomson is a resident at Hamewith – which has 50 flats – said it has been having a major impact on residents.

He is one of a number of residents who have contacted The Press and Journal about the issue.

Water flooding on Balgownie Road due to a burst water pipe.
The burst water pipe happened on Balgownie Road in Bridge of Don on Saturday. Image: Fubar News.

“It’s a great concern,” the 78-year-old retired council housing liaison officer said.

“There are people here who are in there 90s and late 80s who require water to take their tablets, get showered or bathed, or even wash a cup.

“At the moment they can’t even make a cup of tea.

People able to flush toilet for 30 minutes

Mr Thomson has tried calling different organisations to get this issue fixed.

And on Monday he spoke to a council plumber to see what was happening.

“He told me the problem was the pressure of the water coming into the building from the road,” the resident said.

It is understood water supplies were briefly restored to part of Hamewith on Monday, but soon had to be switched off again.

Mr Thomson said: “They put water into the tanks so people could flush the toilet from 4pm to 4.30pm.”

Scottish Water has dropped off bottles of water to residents and tenants’ families have helped.

‘I don’t want this to happen again’

“Water is a necessity of life and we need water 24/7,” Mr Thomson said.

“I don’t want this to happen again.

He claimed the facility has had problems with water and heating systems for a “good number of years”.

Looking ahead, he hopes the water is back up and running by October 19.

On that day he will celebrate his 79th birthday.

Aberdeen City Council and Scottish Water have been approached for comment.

Conversation