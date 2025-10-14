Take a look inside six-figure refurb of Union Street’s Irish bar Molly Malone’s

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Take a look inside six-figure refurb of Union Street’s Irish bar Molly Malone’s

The pub reopened on Saturday after a month of hard work.

By Graham Fleming
Molly Malone's pub with green and gold balloons around the entrance.
The pub reopened on October 10. Image: Belhaven

Union Street Irish pub Molly Malone’s has reopened after a six-figure refurbishment.

The popular city centre haunt flung open its doors once more on Saturday October 10, with green balloons put up for the occasion.

It had been closed for around a month to allow the work to take place.

Contractors have been hard at work to expand the bar area, fit new floors, introduce new furniture and add new decorations.

A dimly lit Irish pub with a performer on stage is shown. Patrons sit at tables to enjoy the musician as sports play on two televisions.
The new look interior. Image: Belhaven
Behind the bar. Picture: Belhaven
The refurbished bar area is a cozy scene. Dark wood lines a long counter with stools, and checkered tiles brighten the floor.
The refurbished bar area. Image: Belhaven

New pictures show off the new-look interior.

As well as improvements to the look of the bar’s interior, there have been changes to what it offers too.

Foremost among them is that live music acts will now be put on at Molly Malone’s from Thursday to Sunday.

Heather Sandie, general manager at the bar, said: “Molly Malones is more than just a pub.

“It’s a celebration of Irish hospitality, warmth and charm, right here in Aberdeen.”

The image shows the interior of Molly Malone's. It features dark wood furniture and several TVs,
The pub has benefitted from a six-figure investment. Picture: Belhaven
The image shows a brightly lit Irish pub interior. The bar is on the left, tables and stools are to the right, with green walls, and warm lighting.
Will you be visiting? Image: Belhaven

Heather added: “We’re thrilled to show off our new-look Molly Malones.

“Whether you’re popping in for a pint, enjoying a meal with friends, or soaking up the atmosphere, we can’t wait to welcome you.”

Conversation