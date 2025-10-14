Take a look inside six-figure refurb of Union Street’s Irish bar Molly Malone’s

Union Street Irish pub Molly Malone’s has reopened after a six-figure refurbishment.

The popular city centre haunt flung open its doors once more on Saturday October 10, with green balloons put up for the occasion.

It had been closed for around a month to allow the work to take place.

Contractors have been hard at work to expand the bar area, fit new floors, introduce new furniture and add new decorations.

New pictures show off the new-look interior.

As well as improvements to the look of the bar’s interior, there have been changes to what it offers too.

Foremost among them is that live music acts will now be put on at Molly Malone’s from Thursday to Sunday.

Heather Sandie, general manager at the bar, said: “Molly Malones is more than just a pub.

“It’s a celebration of Irish hospitality, warmth and charm, right here in Aberdeen.”

Heather added: “We’re thrilled to show off our new-look Molly Malones.

“Whether you’re popping in for a pint, enjoying a meal with friends, or soaking up the atmosphere, we can’t wait to welcome you.”