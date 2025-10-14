Makes by Megs: Nairn’s social media sensation reveals spiralling TikTok costs prompted food truck launch

The bakers behind Nairn’s MNM’s cafe and the TikTok channel Makes by Megs have announced why they have made “drastic changes” to their business by launching a food van.

The duo hope the Hungry Hatch will help keep them afloat as they face ‘increasingly difficult’ times.

Makes by Megs are best known for their delicious baked goods on TikTok.

Founded by Megan Walker in 2020, the business grew in popularity online.

To date, they have garnered more than 153,000 followers and 1.8 million likes.

Working alongside co-director Nicola Mackinley, the pair built an empire in the north and north-east, opening MNM’s cafes in Nairn and Elgin.

But now, the pair say the platform that has helped with their success is also killing them with commission costs.

‘There is not a lot more we can do’

This week, the female bosses have taken to TikTok to give followers a “pretty raw” insight into how their business is faring.

In a video uploaded to TikTok, Megan said they are facing “increasingly difficult” times amid rising costs.

During the three-minute clip, the baker says the increase in TikTok commission and the competitive market had taken its toll on business.

She said: “We used to turn over, on TikTok Shop alone, about £1 million plus a year.

“Obviously, our baking increased because of that and everything got extremely busy.

“We took on more staff. Along with this, the price of chocolate goes up the price of all the ingredients goes up; pretty much everything.

“As a business, there is only so much that you can sink into it yourself.

“There is not a lot more we can do as a business to continue in the way that we are going.

“A lot of people out there are the same, so I am not saying that we are the only people here.

“I see lots of people in the same industry as us making pleas to social media to help their business.”

Nairn bakers launch food truck

In an effort to keep the business afloat, the team launched a new food truck.

Situated outside the Nairn bakery on Leopold Street, the Hungry Hatch has been launched to help bolster their income.

Painted in grey and pink colours, the converted caravan will offer a range of products including breakfast, lunch and baked goods.

The food truck will be open between 7am and 2pm on weekdays.

Unveiling their new wheels, Megan added: “Month by month, things have been getting increasingly difficult and we had to figure out something to be able to keep the bakery itself afloat.

“We do wholesale as well, we still do TikTok shop and orders, but it wasn’t making enough money to be able to sustain itself like this.

“That is why we have opened The Hungry Hatch.”