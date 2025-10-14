Makes by Megs: Nairn’s social media sensation reveals spiralling TikTok costs prompted food truck launch

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Makes by Megs: Nairn’s social media sensation reveals spiralling TikTok costs prompted food truck launch

Megan and her business partner have made 'drastic changes' to try to keep things afloat.

By Michelle Henderson
Megan Walker and Nicola Mackinlay are facing a difficult spell due to rising TikTok commissions. Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson.
The bakers behind Nairn’s MNM’s cafe and the TikTok channel Makes by Megs have announced why they have made “drastic changes” to their business by launching a food van.

The duo hope the Hungry Hatch will help keep them afloat as they face ‘increasingly difficult’ times.

Makes by Megs are best known for their delicious baked goods on TikTok.

Founded by Megan Walker in 2020, the business grew in popularity online.

To date, they have garnered more than 153,000 followers and 1.8 million likes.

Working alongside co-director Nicola Mackinley, the pair built an empire in the north and north-east, opening MNM’s cafes in Nairn and Elgin.

Megan dressed in a black shirt and blue jeans.
The Nairn business owner spoke of the challenges facing the hospitality industry. Image: Make by Megs/ TikTok

But now, the pair say the platform that has helped with their success is also killing them with commission costs.

‘There is not a lot more we can do’

This week, the female bosses have taken to TikTok to give followers a “pretty raw” insight into how their business is faring.

In a video uploaded to TikTok, Megan said they are facing “increasingly difficult” times amid rising costs.

During the three-minute clip, the baker says the increase in TikTok commission and the competitive market had taken its toll on business.

She said: “We used to turn over, on TikTok Shop alone, about £1 million plus a year.

“Obviously, our baking increased because of that and everything got extremely busy.

“We took on more staff. Along with this, the price of chocolate goes up the price of all the ingredients goes up; pretty much everything.

“As a business, there is only so much that you can sink into it yourself.

Grey pink and white caravan converted into food truck
Makes by Megs has unveiled a new food truck outside their Nairn bakery. Image: Makes by Megs/ TikTok

“There is not a lot more we can do as a business to continue in the way that we are going.

“A lot of people out there are the same, so I am not saying that we are the only people here.

“I see lots of people in the same industry as us making pleas to social media to help their business.”

Nairn bakers launch food truck

In an effort to keep the business afloat, the team launched a new food truck.

Situated outside the Nairn bakery on Leopold Street, the Hungry Hatch has been launched to help bolster their income.

Painted in grey and pink colours, the converted caravan will offer a range of products including breakfast, lunch and baked goods.

Baker Megan showed off the interior of their new food van during a new TikTok video. Image: Makes by Megs.

The food truck will be open between 7am and 2pm on weekdays.

Unveiling their new wheels, Megan added: “Month by month, things have been getting increasingly difficult and we had to figure out something to be able to keep the bakery itself afloat.

“We do wholesale as well, we still do TikTok shop and orders, but it wasn’t making enough money to be able to sustain itself like this.

“That is why we have opened The Hungry Hatch.”

