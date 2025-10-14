‘A Betrayal of Trust’: Burghead Community Council accuses Church of mishandling war memorials

A Moray community has found itself in a wrangle over the war memorials currently locked inside its now closed church.

Burghead Church is to become a Co-op store, with images provided by the supermarket chain showing how its branding would look on the historic building.

A number of locals objected to the initial proposal, which was given planning permission back in September.

But the memorials to local war dead have now become the focus of debate and strong words.

Burghead and Cummingston Community Council wants urgent action taken to remove them from the church and install them elsewhere in the Moray Firth village.

Members requested £30,000 from church funds to carry out the work.

But they have been angered by the Church of Scotland’s rejection of their proposal.

They have accused some church officials of a “shocking lack of respect and understanding” – though those claims have been refuted.

The Church in turn says it WILL rehome the memorials – and has already selected a prominent site within the village.

But it believes the £30,000 sum suggested by the community council is excessive and says it is seeking alternative quotes for the work.

Church closure and sale part of efforts to cut costs

Following the church’s closure, the community council has also raised questions about the use of funds raised for it within Burghead.

The Church of Scotland has said that sum will be used to support other church buildings within the local area.

It is continuing a nationwide drive to cut costs by selling-off buildings where congregations have dwindled.

The parish church was closed in December 2023.

And Scotmid now working to expand its offering in the village with the move of its Co-op store from Brander Street.

‘We must address unacceptable treatment of our community’

Burghead and Cummingston Community Council says it has been attempting to move the memorials for the past two months.

Members have been unhappy with the response from the Church of Scotland and have chosen to voice their frustration publicly.

Community council chairman Albert Main said: “It is with deep regret that we must publicly address the unacceptable treatment of our community.

“Despite our efforts, we have been met with obstruction, misinformation and broken promises.”

The community council claims one church representative asked ‘Why do you need another memorial outside when you’ve already got one there with the names on it?’

And it alleges another said: ‘I don’t see the problem. You’ll still be able to see the memorials once Scotmid opens again’.

Mr Main said: “These statements reflect a shocking lack of respect and understanding of the significance of these memorials.

“The suggestion that our community should honour its fallen from inside a shop on Remembrance Sunday is not only absurd, it is deeply offensive.”

A spokesperson for the Church of Scotland, however, said: “We would strongly refute and reject some of the allegations and claims made by the community council.

“The kirk session of West Moray Church is committed to helping ensure the respectful removal and preservation of the war memorials and siting them in a mutually acceptable space.”

‘The memorials can be installed as soon as a cost has been agreed’

The spokesperson said a suitable location has already been identified within the Burghead community.

That location is opposite the church, at the corner of Grant Street and Granary Street, and close to an existing memorial.

It will not be a straightforward project, as he memorial will need protection from the weather to stop it from quickly deteriorating.

The spokesperson said: “As both memorials are made from marble and preserved up until now in an indoor location, they will require some protection from the weather to prevent their rapid deterioration.

“The memorials can be installed as soon as an affordable cost has been agreed and arrangements can be made.”

‘Over £380k worth of funds, yet Burghead hasn’t seen a penny’

In the statement from the community council, Mr Main said he had also seen a statement of the funds held within the Burghead Church, which he said amounted to about £389,741.

He claimed that the money originated from the people of Burghead, entrusted to the church with the clear intention that it be used for the benefit of the community.

But Mr Main said: “Burghead has not seen a single penny.

“This is not just a matter of mismanagement, it is a betrayal of trust.”

The Church of Scotland said: “A quote of £30,000 for the relocation of the memorials was deemed too high and the kirk session is seeking an alternative estimate.

“Sourcing a further quote from a different firm is good governance on behalf of the kirk session.

“As a charity, we must ensure we are fiscally responsible and make the best use of our resources.

The Church revealed the funds received from the Burghead community will support the church buildings that remain in use at Forres and Dallas.

Church of Scotland accepts ‘moral responsibility’ to move memorial

The spokesperson added: “The Church accepts it has a moral responsibility to ensure the memorials are moved to a suitable and accessible site.

“And the Church is committed to doing this.”

The Church of Scotland said it would respond to the community council directly in due course.