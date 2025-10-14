£73k cannabis drug bust leads to arrest of teen and 53-year-old in Moray

Cannabis worth £73,000 has been seized in a raid on a small village in Moray.

A 16-year-old boy and a 53-year-old man have since been arrested in connection with drug offences.

Police entered a property in Urquhart, just over five miles from Elgin, on Thursday October 9.

Officers recovered quantities of herbal cannabis, cannabis resin and plants.

Police Scotland said the cannabis had an overall value of £73,000.

Both males have since been released on undertakings to appear in court at a later date.