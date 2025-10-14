Harry Potter-themed Halloween night cancelled at Highland pub after ‘grief’ over trans rights

A Highland pub has been forced to scrap a Harry Potter-themed Halloween party after a row over trans rights.

That’s after The Old Forge in Knoydart said staff members were receiving “grief” over the dinner party planned for October 31.

They confirmed online that the event will not go ahead after the theme of the party proved “divisive”.

They advertised the four-course dinner party, which promised “a spellbinding night filled with magic and wizarding wonder”.

Harry Potter events have previously been the target for “activists” who disagree with JK Rowling’s views on gender.

A post on the pub’s Instagram read: “The pub management team has decided to cancel this year’s Halloween dinner party.

“It was always meant to be just a fun night, but unfortunately using Harry Potter as a theme has proven divisive.

“Some of our staff have received inappropriate grief as a result.

“We thought it was clear how we feel about everyone’s rights, especially given our recent support of the amazing Knoydart Pride celebrations.

“We had also planned a charity collection for trans youth on the night.

“Any upset caused by our theme choice was most certainly unintentional.

“We will continue to host a kids party in the Wee Bar from 5pm, but all other service that day will be as normal including in the restaurant.

“Finally we would just like to reiterate that the pub cares about everyone in our community.

“We would ask folk to be kind and respectful to each other, and our staff.

“Should anyone have an issue please reach out to the management committee direct through appropriate formal channels.”

Harry Potter night cancelled at The Old Forge

The Old Forge is known as “the most remote pub on mainland Britain.”

A recent post read: “Students arrive at Platform 9¾ for a complimentary butter beer before departing on the Hogwarts Express.

“On arrival at 6.30pm, we venture through the Enchanted Forest to the Great Hall.”

JK Rowling has faced criticism after being an outspoken opponent of trans activism.

The Harry Potter author has expressed worry over the impact that trans activism has had on single-sex spaces for women and the concept of biological sex.

Her critics have labelled her transphobic, which she denies.