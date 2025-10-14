Harry Potter-themed Halloween night cancelled at Highland pub after ‘grief’ over trans rights

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News

Harry Potter-themed Halloween night cancelled at Highland pub after ‘grief’ over trans rights

Events have previously been the target for 'activists' who disagree with JK Rowling's views on gender.

By Graham Fleming
The Old Forge pub is a charming white building in a scenic location. A sign reading "The Old Forge" stands in front.
The Old Forge pub. Image: Baird Lumsden

A Highland pub has been forced to scrap a Harry Potter-themed Halloween party after a row over trans rights.

That’s after The Old Forge in Knoydart said staff members were receiving “grief” over the dinner party planned for October 31.

They confirmed online that the event will not go ahead after the theme of the party proved “divisive”.

They advertised the four-course dinner party, which promised “a spellbinding night filled with magic and wizarding wonder”.

Harry Potter events have previously been the target for “activists” who disagree with JK Rowling’s views on gender.

A post on the pub’s Instagram read: “The pub management team has decided to cancel this year’s Halloween dinner party.

The event was advertised earlier this month. Image: The Old Forge via Facebook

“It was always meant to be just a fun night, but unfortunately using Harry Potter as a theme has proven divisive.

“Some of our staff have received inappropriate grief as a result.

“We thought it was clear how we feel about everyone’s rights, especially given our recent support of the amazing Knoydart Pride celebrations.

“We had also planned a charity collection for trans youth on the night.

“Any upset caused by our theme choice was most certainly unintentional.

“We will continue to host a kids party in the Wee Bar from 5pm, but all other service that day will be as normal including in the restaurant.

“Finally we would just like to reiterate that the pub cares about everyone in our community.

“We would ask folk to be kind and respectful to each other, and our staff.

“Should anyone have an issue please reach out to the management committee direct through appropriate formal channels.”

The Old Forge is known as “the most remote pub on mainland Britain.”

A recent post read: “Students arrive at Platform 9¾ for a complimentary butter beer before departing on the Hogwarts Express.

“On arrival at 6.30pm, we venture through the Enchanted Forest to the Great Hall.”

JK Rowling has faced criticism after being an outspoken opponent of trans activism.

The Harry Potter author has expressed worry over the impact that trans activism has had on single-sex spaces for women and the concept of biological sex.

Her critics have labelled her transphobic, which she denies.

Conversation