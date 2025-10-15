Top fashion names and influencers marvel at Braemar during Fife Arms photo shoot

The picturesque Highland village of Braemar became the focus of the fashion world last weekend.

Leading designers and fashion influencers descended on the Fife Arms Hotel for a high-profile photo shoot celebrating a unique collaboration between Lands’ End Europe and Harris Tweed.

The collection combines the American brand’s classic outdoor style with the craftsmanship of Scotland’s iconic tweed makers.

It was unveiled against the dramatic backdrop of the Cairngorms.

The shoot brought together a host of international creatives, showcasing the fusion of heritage and modern design in one of Scotland’s most breathtaking locations.

Global influencers gather at Fife Arms

Influencers from across the world praised both the collection and the setting, flooding social media with images of the tweed-inspired looks framed by misty hills and autumn colours of Deeside.

Here are some of the people who attended the Lands’ End x Harris Tweed fashion campaign in Braemar:

Mija Knezevic – Social media influencer with over 508,000 followers on Instagram and was named Elle influencer of the year.

– Social media influencer with over 508,000 followers on Instagram and was named Elle influencer of the year. Robert Konjic – Digital content creator and model with over 10,000 followers on Instagram.

– Digital content creator and model with over 10,000 followers on Instagram. Sarah Mikaela – Photographer and social media influencer with 178,000 followers on Instagram.

– Photographer and social media influencer with 178,000 followers on Instagram. Rosana Chloe Lai – Fashion and travel journalist with over 23,000 followers on Instagram.

– Fashion and travel journalist with over 23,000 followers on Instagram. Patricia Zhou – Dancer/ choreographer and filmmaker in London with over 87,000 followers on Instagram.

– Dancer/ choreographer and filmmaker in London with over 87,000 followers on Instagram. Hanna Goldfisch – Artist and social media influencer with over 171,000 followers on Instagram.

– Artist and social media influencer with over 171,000 followers on Instagram. Lydia Steele – Senior Vice President of fashion at Purple PR.

With over 500,000 followers on Instagram, Mija Knezevic offered her audience a glimpse of the campaign, describing it as “beautifully shot amidst Scotland’s stunning landscapes.”

Braemar trip ‘perfect’ for fashionistas

Content creator Robert Konjic also lauded his time at the Fife Arms, calling his trip “perfect.”

Highlighting “great food and whisky, loads of tweed and laughter, fab art and history at the Fife Arms.”

He even admitted wishing for an extra day in the Highlands.

While Rosana Chloe Lai shared how much “fun” she had, by saying:

“Spent a cosy few days at the iconic Fife Arms in Scotland to celebrate Lands’ End Europe x Harris Tweed.

Fife Arms becomes fashion muse

Photographer and influencer Sarah Mikaela described her experience as a “dream”, sharing images of the clear Highland skies and the hotel’s picturesque surroundings.

“Back to the beautiful backyard of the Fife Arms hotel – such an utter treat to be here” she wrote.

The Fife Arms co-owned by husband-and-wife Iwan and Manuela Wirth has become a cultural landmark since its restoration in 2018.

Framed for its extraordinary art collection and deep ties to local craftsmanship, the hotel continues to draw global attention as a creative hub bridging Scottish culture with international design.

With the Land’ End x Harris Tweed collection highlighting Scotland’s enduring influence on fashion, the event reaffirmed the Fife Arms and Braemar as must-visit destinations where tradition, art and innovation meet.