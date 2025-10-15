Top fashion names and influencers marvel at Braemar during Fife Arms photo shoot

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Top fashion names and influencers marvel at Braemar during Fife Arms photo shoot

Models, journalists and content creators were wowed by the Highland location.

By Shanay Taylor
Influencers gathered at Fife Arms for fashion brand campaign.
Influencers gathered at Fife Arms for fashion brand campaign. Image: Lydia Steele / Instagram.

The picturesque Highland village of Braemar became the focus of the fashion world last weekend.

Leading designers and fashion influencers descended on the Fife Arms Hotel for a high-profile photo shoot celebrating a unique collaboration between Lands’ End Europe and Harris Tweed.

The collection combines the American brand’s classic outdoor style with the craftsmanship of Scotland’s iconic tweed makers.

It was unveiled against the dramatic backdrop of the Cairngorms.

The Fife Arms in Braemar.
The art-filled Fife Arms hotel in Braemar. Image: DC Thomson.

The shoot brought together a host of international creatives, showcasing the fusion of heritage and modern design in one of Scotland’s most breathtaking locations.

Global influencers gather at Fife Arms

Influencers from across the world praised both the collection and the setting, flooding social media with images of the tweed-inspired looks framed by misty hills and autumn colours of Deeside. 

The group gathered in the Aberdeenshire hotel for the shoot.  Image: Sarah Mikaela / Instagram. Unknown

Here are some of the people who attended the Lands’ End x Harris Tweed fashion campaign in Braemar: 

  • Mija Knezevic – Social media influencer with over 508,000 followers on Instagram and was named Elle influencer of the year.
  • Robert Konjic – Digital content creator and model with over 10,000 followers on Instagram.
  • Sarah Mikaela – Photographer and social media influencer with 178,000 followers on Instagram.
  • Rosana Chloe Lai – Fashion and travel journalist with over 23,000 followers on Instagram.
  • Patricia Zhou – Dancer/ choreographer and filmmaker in London with over 87,000 followers on Instagram.
  • Hanna Goldfisch – Artist and social media influencer with over 171,000 followers on Instagram.
  • Lydia Steele – Senior Vice President of fashion at Purple PR.
Mija Knezevic gets into Fife Arms car in Braemar.
Mija Knezevic pictured at Fife Arms for fashion brand campaign. Image: Mija Knezevic / Instagram.

With over 500,000 followers on Instagram, Mija Knezevic offered her audience a glimpse of the campaign, describing it as “beautifully shot amidst Scotland’s stunning landscapes.”

Mija Knezevic pictured in Braemar next to car.
Mija Knezevic stayed at the Fife Arms hotel last weekend. Image: Mija Knezevic / Instagram.

Braemar trip ‘perfect’ for fashionistas

Content creator Robert Konjic also lauded his time at the Fife Arms, calling his trip “perfect.”

Highlighting “great food and whisky, loads of tweed and laughter, fab art and history at the Fife Arms.”

He even admitted wishing for an extra day in the Highlands.

Influencer Robert Konjic at the Fife Arms
Influencer Robert Konjic pictured at the Fife Arms for Lands’ End Europe campaign. Image: Robert Konjic.

While Rosana Chloe Lai shared how much “fun” she had, by saying:

“Spent a cosy few days at the iconic Fife Arms in Scotland to celebrate Lands’ End Europe x Harris Tweed.

Rosana Chloe Lai with a dog at Fife Arms hotel in Braemar.
Rosana Chloe Lai was one of the influencers featured in the campaign in Braemar. Image: Rosana Chloe Lai/ Instagram.
Hanna Goldfisch in her hotel room at Fife Arms
Hanna Goldfisch was another influencer to attend the campaign in Braemar. Image: Hanna.Goldfisch/Instagram.

Fife Arms becomes fashion muse

Photographer and influencer Sarah Mikaela described her experience as a “dream”, sharing images of the clear Highland skies and the hotel’s picturesque surroundings.

“Back to the beautiful backyard of the Fife Arms hotel – such an utter treat to be here” she wrote.

Sarah Mikaela at the Fife Arms hotel.
Sarah Mikaela is pictured at Fife Arms for a fashion brand photo shoot. Image: Sarah Mikaela / Instagram.

The Fife Arms co-owned by husband-and-wife Iwan and Manuela Wirth has become a cultural landmark since its restoration in 2018.

Framed for its extraordinary art collection and deep ties to local craftsmanship, the hotel continues to draw global attention as a creative hub bridging Scottish culture with international design.

Hanna Goldfisch taking part in brand campaign at Fife Arms in Braemar.
Hanna Goldfisch featured in Lands’ End Europe’s campaign in Braemar. Image: Hanna.Goldfisch/Instagram.

With the Land’ End x Harris Tweed collection highlighting Scotland’s enduring influence on fashion, the event reaffirmed the Fife Arms and Braemar as must-visit destinations where tradition, art and innovation meet.

