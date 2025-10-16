Five-bed steading with sauna and seven acres of land for sale near Ellon

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Five-bed steading with sauna and seven acres of land for sale near Ellon

The Old Mill of Fiddes is only a 10-minute drive from the town centre.

By Ellie Milne
Exterior of The Old Mill of Fiddes
The Old Mill of Fiddes is in the heart of the Aberdeenshire countryside. Image: Aberdein Considine.

A steading for sale near Ellon could be the perfect home for enthusiastic equestrians or those looking for a country retreat.

The Old Mill of Fiddes is nestled in the Udny countryside, only 10 minutes from the town centre of Ellon, and is on the market for offers over £599,000.

The five bedroom home is spread across three levels, within seven acres of gardens and land.

A conservatory with a seating area and exercise equipment. The room has a clear roof with natural light
The main entrance opens into a large conservatory. Image: Aberdein Considine.
A spacious music room with a vaulted ceiling and exposed beams, containing various instruments.
A large room on the ground floor is used as a music room. Image: Aberdein Considine.

Five of those acres have been described as ideal for equestrian use.

The Old Mill of Fiddes hits the market

A bright kitchen and hallway with dog bowls, a table, and a staircase are pictured.
The large kitchen and diner. Image: Aberdein Considine.
A bright, open concept room features a bar, dining table, and seating area. Large windows let in natural light, and the room is painted in a light blue.
The open plan lounge and dining room. Image: Aberdein Considine.

The stone-built home, located in a private spot, is described as “character-filled” with modern comforts.

The front entrance opens into a conservatory which leads to one of the bedrooms and a large “music” room with exposed beams and full-length windows.

The kitchen, living room and dining room can all be found on the first floor, alongside an office and a utility room.

Attic room features guitars, a desk, a telescope, and a sofa with a tartan carpet.
A large room in the attic of The Old Mill of Fiddes. Image: Aberdein Considine.
Stone house with a large yard for sale. A dolphin statue stands in the middle of the yard.
Patio doors lead to part of the garden. Image: Aberdein Considine.

Floor-to-ceiling windows in the lounge area allow a view of the music room below – and for natural light to flood through.

The open plan lounge and dining room also features a built-in bar in the corner and patio doors leading to the back garden.

Across the hall is the spacious kitchen and diner complete with a fitted AGA cooker.

The image shows a cozy, quaint bedroom interior. There is a wooden bed with floral bedding, a matching nightstand, and wooden bookcase.
One of the five bedrooms in the property. Image: Aberdein Considine.
The image shows a compact sauna room with wooden walls, seats, and ceiling.
The sauna is a unique feature of the property. Image: Aberdein Considine.

Sauna and space for a hot tub

All five bedrooms are doubles and are spread across the three levels of the property.

The master suite boasts views over the surrounding countryside, as well as an en suite and two separate dressing rooms.

A cluttered storage room with a tractor, shelving units and tools under wooden roofing
A large outbuilding used for storage. Image: Aberdein Considine.
A large grassy area near the Old Mill of Fiddes
Part of the seven acres of land. Image: Aberdein Considine.

There is a WC near the entrance and two further bathrooms, including one with a timber sauna.

A gravel area in front of the house can be used for parking, as well as a double garage.

There is also a patio which is currently used for a hot tub.

Exterior view of The Old Mill Of Fiddes, Udny, shows patio seating, a hot tub, and a conservatory. Solar panels line the roof of the stone structure.
The patio area outside the conservatory is the perfect spot for a hot tub. Image: Aberdein Considine.

Most of the seven acres of land are laid to grass with a number of lawns and paddocks, perfect for riding and grazing.

The outbuilding is currently home to three stables but could be developed for other uses.

The Old Mill of Fiddes is listed for sale with Aberdein Considine.

Conversation