Five-bed steading with sauna and seven acres of land for sale near Ellon

A steading for sale near Ellon could be the perfect home for enthusiastic equestrians or those looking for a country retreat.

The Old Mill of Fiddes is nestled in the Udny countryside, only 10 minutes from the town centre of Ellon, and is on the market for offers over £599,000.

The five bedroom home is spread across three levels, within seven acres of gardens and land.

Five of those acres have been described as ideal for equestrian use.

The Old Mill of Fiddes hits the market

The stone-built home, located in a private spot, is described as “character-filled” with modern comforts.

The front entrance opens into a conservatory which leads to one of the bedrooms and a large “music” room with exposed beams and full-length windows.

The kitchen, living room and dining room can all be found on the first floor, alongside an office and a utility room.

Floor-to-ceiling windows in the lounge area allow a view of the music room below – and for natural light to flood through.

The open plan lounge and dining room also features a built-in bar in the corner and patio doors leading to the back garden.

Across the hall is the spacious kitchen and diner complete with a fitted AGA cooker.

Sauna and space for a hot tub

All five bedrooms are doubles and are spread across the three levels of the property.

The master suite boasts views over the surrounding countryside, as well as an en suite and two separate dressing rooms.

There is a WC near the entrance and two further bathrooms, including one with a timber sauna.

A gravel area in front of the house can be used for parking, as well as a double garage.

There is also a patio which is currently used for a hot tub.

Most of the seven acres of land are laid to grass with a number of lawns and paddocks, perfect for riding and grazing.

The outbuilding is currently home to three stables but could be developed for other uses.

The Old Mill of Fiddes is listed for sale with Aberdein Considine.