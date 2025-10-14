Former Aberdeen captain Mark Kerr due in court over alleged 17-month campaign of abuse aimed at ex-partner

Former Aberdeen captain Mark Kerr is due in court over an alleged 17-month long campaign of abuse aimed at his former partner.

Kerr is also accused of smashing up the car of a love rival with a crowbar, before pursuing him down the street.

The 43-year-old former midfielder featured 69 times for the Dons between 2008 and 2010, and currently works as an assistant coach at Kelty Hearts FC.

Prosecutors have said that Kerr committed the alleged offences over 17 months.

Kerr, of Coatbridge, is also charged with further abuse aimed at his former partner at a house in Airdrie between the start of 2024 and April of this year.

And he is accused of striking a man’s car and placing him in a state of fear and alarm in a car park in Lanarkshire on June 6, 2024.

The Crown says he shouted offensive remarks and threats and “maintained observations” on her and the man.

Kerr also stands accused of placing a mobile phone in his former partner’s car to track her movements, threatening to change the locks on her home and putting her things outside.

He was due to appear at Airdrie Sheriff Court, but his case has been postponed until December 8.