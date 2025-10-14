Former Aberdeen captain Mark Kerr due in court over alleged 17-month campaign of abuse aimed at ex-partner

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
News

Former Aberdeen captain Mark Kerr due in court over alleged 17-month campaign of abuse aimed at ex-partner

The midfielder turned out over 60 times for the Dons between 2008 and 2010.

By Graham Fleming
An aerial view of Pittodrie Stadium on a sunny day, showcasing the red seating and surrounding neighborhood. The stadium is situated near the coastline, visible in the background.
Kerr once captained the Dons. The ex-player is due in court in December. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Former Aberdeen captain Mark Kerr is due in court over an alleged 17-month long campaign of abuse aimed at his former partner.

Kerr is also accused of smashing up the car of a love rival with a crowbar, before pursuing him down the street.

The 43-year-old former midfielder featured 69 times for the Dons between 2008 and 2010, and currently works as an assistant coach at Kelty Hearts FC.

Prosecutors have said that Kerr committed the alleged offences over 17 months.

Kerr, of Coatbridge, is also charged with further abuse aimed at his former partner at a house in Airdrie between the start of 2024 and April of this year.

And he is accused of striking a man’s car and placing him in a state of fear and alarm in a car park in Lanarkshire on June 6, 2024.

The Crown says he shouted offensive remarks and threats and “maintained observations” on her and the man.

Kerr also stands accused of placing a mobile phone in his former partner’s car to track her movements, threatening to change the locks on her home and putting her things outside.

He was due to appear at Airdrie Sheriff Court, but his case has been postponed until December 8.

Conversation