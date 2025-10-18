Rachel Weiss: Businesses need to wake up to moral and legal case for supporting menopausal employees

Menopause, are you sick of hearing about it? When I founded Menopause Cafe charity seven years ago, nobody was talking about menopause.

Even those of us experiencing it were silent and ignorant and rather embarrassed.

Now, every celebrity and influencer talks about their menopause, sparking a Hot Flush Gold Rush, as companies claim their products ease our symptoms and cash in on a vulnerable group, desperate for help.

But the conversation is not yet reaching the communities most likely to be silenced and stigmatized.

At Menopause Cafes, there is a disproportionate lack of ethnic minorities, lower socioeconomic groups, and younger women.

Some cultures have more shame associated with menstruation and, hence with menopause.

If you’re working two or three jobs and supporting dependents, it’s hard to prioritise your own health; finding information and support takes time and money.

If you’re younger than 40, you probably don’t realise that you need to know about menopause, and that it can happen in your 30s or even 20s.

October 18 is World Menopause Awareness Day. This year’s theme is ‘lifestyle medicine’.

Menopause is an everyday reality for millions, yet it is shrouded in ignorance and shame, leading to silence and a lack of support.

We need to make menopause part of everyday conversation, so that people recognize when they are perimenopausal, share tips and information, and tell their colleagues, family, and friends how it’s affecting them.

These effects can include interrupted sleep, brain fog, hot flushes, and anxiety. This will enable us to continue performing well at work and enjoying life.

Employers are starting to wake up to the business, moral and legal case for supporting menopausal employees. They recognise that they are losing some of their most experienced workers, due to lack of reasonable adjustments.

Despite organisations including menopause in HR policies, workers are often hesitant to ask for support. Holding a Menopause Cafe at work breaks the silence.

Menopausal employees deserve a manager who won’t recoil in horror

A manager wearing a Menopause Awareness ribbon signals that he is open to a conversation, and won’t recoil in horror or embarrassment at the mention of flooding or other symptoms.

Awareness builds expectations, but the system has not yet responded. We need awareness and action to meet.

Conversations, rhetoric and legislation are a good start, but they are not enough. The excellent Period Products Act(2021) championed by Monica Lennon MSP, reduces period poverty by saying that free period products should be available to all who need them.

Scotland was the first country to legally enshrine this right. But it is not monitored or enforced.

I met someone who had travelled to Scotland, keen to learn about this legislation and she was shocked to find no period products in the toilets when she landed at Edinburgh Airport.

This mismatch between legislation and reality persisted throughout her visit. This is a common complaint of many Scottish organizations that have the policy change but not the practice change that is needed.

Employers and health services can change the way that menopause is viewed and supported in Scotland.

I’m pleased to see that the University of Aberdeen has a Menopause Policy, a Menopause Network and a Menopause Toolkit to support staff.

Robert Gordon University is conducting research into the impact of menopause at work. Aberdeen Sports Village offers a 4-week menopause lifestyle course covering how exercise, nutrition, and other lifestyle changes ease the menopause journey.

It’s not all bad: menopause can be a liberating, transforming life stage, but only if we feel free to speak about it, are met with understanding, and have access to information and services.

Scotland’s Women’s Health Plan pledges that “All women will have access to a healthcare professional with an interest in menopause through primary care”.

Too many women are reporting medical professionals with a lack of knowledge

We need to see this in practice throughout the land. Too many women at our Menopause Cafes report being unable to find a medical professional with up-to-date menopause knowledge.

Recent research from the University of Glasgow shows that attending a Menopause Cafe eased participants’ sense of isolation and empowered them to speak with medical professionals and family, to access the support they needed. Menopause Cafes are discussion groups, hosted by volunteers in the workplace and the community, where people of all ages and genders gather to drink tea, eat cake and talk menopause.

Young women need to know about menopause before it happens to them. I hadn’t heard of perimenopause and failed to recognize my own symptoms of heavier, irregular periods and brain fog.

Men need to know about menopause to better support their family, friends and colleagues. Everyone needs to know the basic physical and emotional symptoms, and to understand that this is the stage of life when women have to start putting themselves first for a change, attending to their own needs. This is not usually welcomed at work or at home!

So what can you do? Wear a Menopause Awareness Ribbon in October to bring menopause into your everyday conversation.

A woman asked my 85-year-old father about the Menopause Ribbon he was wearing. She said her neighbour was in perimenopause and didn’t know where to get help.

Dad told her about the “useful links” page on our website which gives evidence-based, non-commercial menopause information.

I’m delighted that Holyrood, the Senedd and Westminster are each hosting workplace Menopause Cafes this month. There are many Menopause Cafes happening all year round, worldwide, in person and online. Why not join one?

Rachel Weiss founded Menopause Cafe in 2017.