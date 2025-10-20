LJ Welsh: Aberdeen’s ‘Louboutin girl’ and social media star says Granite City made her

A successful businesswoman and up and coming social media star from Aberdeen has praised her home city for keeping her “grounded”.

LJ Welsh only started her social media account in January this year.

So far, she has around 60,000 followers, as well as garnering over 50 million views and almost five million likes.

The 27-year-old juggles her thriving account with a busy social life and wedding planning ahead of tying the knot with former Aberdeen FC striker Sam Cosgrove.

And despite this success, it is not her full-time role, as she works in the tech industry.

For the past five years she has been working in software development and marketing projects for global clients.

She has being doing this since she graduated from Aberdeen University with an MA in international business management.

Life in Aberdeen for young LJ

Miss Welsh grew up in Aberdeen city centre, before moving to Kintore with her parents at around 12-years-old.

“It’s where I went to school, where I went to university and it’s really where I built my foundation.

“Aberdeen really taught me the value of graft, independence and building things from the ground up,” she said.

Earlier this month she was invited as a guest to the opening of cosmetic brand BPerfect’s store in the city’s Trinity Centre.

“It was an amazing full circle moment for me to go to an event in my hometown and meet the founder and team behind it,” she told The Press and Journal.

LJ Welsh has not always been the confident young woman that she is today though.

Opening up about her past, she said: “When I was younger, I was this really shy, awkward, unconfident kid and was bullied quite badly at school, so I never really felt comfortable in my own skin.”

However, she said the catalyst for her was her mum’s love of glossy magazines Hello! and OK!, which gave her inspiration.

How LJ Welsh became ‘the Louboutin girl’

“I’d sit there looking at photos of these glamorous, confident women with these walls of red soled Louboutins behind them in their houses.

“And to me they just embodied everything I wanted to be, confident, successful and completely self-assured.

The Christian Louboutin-designed stiletto became an “escapism” for her, the Aberdonian admits.

She owns over 30 pairs of the shoes, which are priced between £690 and £3,695.

Each of these pumps have their own story and is “tied to a specific achievement” in her life.

These include graduating, her first paycheck and work promotions.

“Each one is very sentimental to me and represents a personal win, a milestone and are sort of a representation of how far I’ve come.”

And the “love of Christian Louboutin shoes” is the basis of her social media success, as she wanted to create “educational content” about them.

Her first post in January was part of a New Year’s resolution to herself.

She said: “I’d been thinking about wanting to do social media and had been watching from the fringes for years.”

However, despite worrying it might be “cringy” or “a bit embarrassing”, she thought to herself “you’ll never know if you don’t give it a go”.

And the first video was an overnight success, getting one million views, which was “pretty surreal”.

After this, the tech worker’s social media content “snowballed”.

‘Blown away’ by response

“Every video I was posting was getting hundreds of thousands, if not millions, of views and I’ve really been able to branch out from there.

“The response has honestly just blown me away to be honest.”

Sometimes recognised as the “Louboutin girl”, Miss Welsh thinks her career in technology has helped her with her social media success.

“It has given me this great foundation in discipline, strategy and communication,” she said.

Away from fashion, she did a campaign for Chinese tech company Lenovo.

This was “nice” for her as she was able to combine her career with content creation.

Miss Welsh said it feels like she is living a “Hannah Montana life”, in which she is “showing women that you can be creative and corporate at the same time”.

“In the day, I’m working in this incredibly male dominated field, going to conferences and speaking with business leaders.

“Then I go home and I sit and film videos talking about fashion, makeup and shoes, and it’s fun.

“I get to be both sides of myself, which I really love.”

Looking to the future and reflecting on life in Aberdeen

Despite a “whirlwind” year and the excitement of planning a wedding to former Aberdeen football player Sam Cosgrove, Miss Welsh declared this is “just the beginning”.

“I’d like to continue to show women that you can have it all.

“I’ve built a career I love and I’ve found confidence through fashion and have a platform that’s built around authenticity.

“Everything that I have I’ve worked for and I’m proud of that.

“It feels like such a privilege to share this journey with people and hopefully inspire other people to build their own versions of success.”

LJ’s work brought about a move to Cheshire and despite living over 350 miles away from the Granite City, she said “it’s always going to be home for me”.

And does she miss the Granite City?

“I do miss Aberdeen a lot,” Miss Welsh said.

“My mum still ships frozen skirlie and butteries down to me and I’m always so happy when I come home.

“I can’t get used to English stuffing with roast dinners, I just can’t do it, it’s not the same.

“Aberdeen will always be home, it’s where everything started for me and it keeps me grounded no matter where I go.”