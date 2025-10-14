Inverness lane closed to pedestrians as church lightning conductor repairs strike five times

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Inverness lane closed to pedestrians as church lightning conductor repairs strike five times

Barriers have been erected at each end of Church Lane, blocking public access.

By Michelle Henderson
Red Barriers erected on Church Lane, Inverness
Barriers have been erected, blocking access to the city centre lane. Image: What's Happening Inverness.

An Inverness city centre lane has been cordoned-off to shoppers amid masonry inspection works and repairs to a lightning conductor.

Barriers have been erected at both ends of Church Lane, blocking public access to the area.

Highland Council officials have confirmed the closure has been prompted by masonry inspection works at the Free North Church building.

Repairs are also being carried out on the church’s lighting conductor.

People are being turned away from the route, which runs between the Free Church of Scotland and the Old High Church.

Red barriers erected amid masonry works

The masonry works are taking place between 8am and 6pm, from Monday to Friday this week.

Pictures taken in the area show red barrier fences have been installed on both the the Church Street and Bank Street ends of the lane, along with a sign confirming the closure.

Locals are being diverted along nearby Friar’s Lane or Fraser Street.

