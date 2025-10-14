Inverness lane closed to pedestrians as church lightning conductor repairs strike five times

An Inverness city centre lane has been cordoned-off to shoppers amid masonry inspection works and repairs to a lightning conductor.

Barriers have been erected at both ends of Church Lane, blocking public access to the area.

Highland Council officials have confirmed the closure has been prompted by masonry inspection works at the Free North Church building.

Repairs are also being carried out on the church’s lighting conductor.

People are being turned away from the route, which runs between the Free Church of Scotland and the Old High Church.

Red barriers erected amid masonry works

The masonry works are taking place between 8am and 6pm, from Monday to Friday this week.

Pictures taken in the area show red barrier fences have been installed on both the the Church Street and Bank Street ends of the lane, along with a sign confirming the closure.

Locals are being diverted along nearby Friar’s Lane or Fraser Street.