Aberdeen’s Sarah Gillanders and husband Dean hit breaking point in new episode of Married at First Sight UK

Aberdeen bride Sarah Gillanders reaches breaking point as the cracks deepen in her marriage with Dean on Married at First Sight UK.

In-laws’ week saw Sarah and Dean meet up with their closest friends, bringing long-awaited truths, difficult conversations and painful realisations for the couple.

After a recent argument with Dean and repeated telling-offs from the experts about her ‘disrespectful behaviour’, Sarah said the home visits had come at the perfect time.

She described it as a “really tough” couple of weeks.

Ahead of the arrival of her best friend, Caitlin, Sarah was visibly nervous and excited, saying she needed “a familiar face from home”.

Dean was more cautious, admitting that he expected to have some hard conversations with his own best friend James, whom he has known since childhood.

Ahead of the visit, Sarah said: “The last couple of weeks have been really difficult but I am still hoping that in time things will change between Dean and I.

“The aim is to eventually get into a romantic, amazing marriage but I’m torn because the spark is just not quite there.

“I wish it were.”

The “ick” confession resurfaces

As the couple’s friends arrived, Sarah was openly nervous about being grilled by James, and was worried that the meeting would become ‘awkward’.

James immediately asked the couple how things had being going since the wedding and about their honeymoon to the Maldives.

Dean said: “It was fun, we learned a lot about each other.”

James then asked Sarah to tell him an interesting fact she has learned about Dean.

There was a long, awkward silence before Sarah eventually blurted out: “He can do magic tricks.”

But the long pause did not go unnoticed.

James later told the cameras: “‘I am shocked that Sarah couldn’t think of anything.

“Dean’s the most charismatic person I know.

“Anything she had learned about him would’ve been an interesting fact.”

Tensions then rose as the group addressed the previous commitment ceremony, where Sarah admitted to getting “the ick” from Dean’s jokes and singing.

James seemed frustrated, as he called the term “horrible” and said it made him worry about Dean.

He added: “He could be getting made a bit of a fool of and disrespected. That’s muggy!”

Sarah then explained that the couple had only had that one problem in their relationship, before adding: “We did have another argument actually, that was me again.”

James muttered: “There’s a theme here.”

Sarah tried to explain she had not meant to be hurtful and wanted to be more mindful of what she says to her new husband.

“I’m not trying to hurt you,” she told Dean, in front of James, who remained unconvinced.

‘Dean deserves better’

Sarah and Dean were then asked what was working well between them and both agreed that they got on well.

But Dean admitted the intimacy of their relationship was lacking and that the couple have not even kissed.

Sarah said: “It’s hard not to feel pressure in this environment.”

Later, she privately told Caitlin that the lack of physical attraction to Dean had been weighing on her, saying “I want the spark to come, but I don’t want to force it.”

Dean also had a private conversation with his friend, where James urged Dean to face the truth of the relationship.

He asked: “As your friend, from an outside point of view, I don’t know if there is a genuine connection there. Does she find you attractive, yes or no?

Dean replied: “I don’t think so.”

James then told cameras: “Dean isn’t getting what he’s putting in reciprocated, by now I thought they would have at least kissed.

“He’s wasting his time here.

And he added: “I do feel like Dean deserves better.”

Sarah and Dean hit breaking point ahead of commitment ceremony

Later, the couple attended the third dinner party of the series.

Dean told the other grooms he felt a bit deflated after his visit with James, which he said had been “a wake-up call”.

During the party, Sarah was asked if there was more of a spark this week.

Sarah simply said: “No.”

She then added: “Romantically, I’m not sure. I am doing everything I can, so we’ll see.”

Dean looked quite surprised and upset by this.

He told the cameras: “It knocks me back that Sarah doesn’t have a spark.

“I thought we were progressing. I don’t know what more I can do.

Sarah later said: “I don’t just fancy him, I can’t keep doing it.

“I do see something really lovely between us but I just don’t know if it’s in a romantic setting.

“I haven’t led him on, but why can’t I see him like that, he’s such a lovely guy.

“It just messes with your head.

“I don’t know if I can keep going.”

As the commitment ceremony approaches in tonight’s episode both Sarah and Dean are struggling with their relationship – will they make the decision to stay?

Married at First Sight UK continues on Channel 4 and E4 at 9pm.