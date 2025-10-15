Claire Leveque’s killer ‘granted UK citizenship four days after murder’

The killer of Claire Leveque was granted UK citizenship FOUR DAYS after he brutally murdered her, The Press and Journal can reveal.

Aren Pearson stabbed his 24-year-old girlfriend at least 26 times and left her body floating in a blood-filled hot tub at his mother’s home in Sandness.

Pearson had been trying to gain a UK passport since moving to Shetland from Canada in September 2022, but wasn’t successful until less than a week after the horrific killing in February last year.

The P&J can reveal that Pearson, 41, gained UK citizenship despite an extensive Canadian criminal record, including seven firearms allegations.

Pearson, who was born in St Albert, Alberta, lived with his now-deceased Shetland-born mum, Hazel, in her home.

During evidence, Pearson spoke about his Shetland heritage, and he claimed he was granted UK citizenship just four days after Claire’s death.

He said: “Both my parents were born in Shetland and grew up there.

“I have one sister who lives in Shetland.

” I have worked all my life. I was a DHL Courier, and I worked in construction.”

Asked if he had the right to work in the UK, he said: “No, technically not. I was not about to work until I got my paperwork sorted out.

“And it came four days after I was in prison.”

Canadian criminal history

Canadian court papers, obtained by The P&J, reveal his offending history in the years before he moved to Shetland.

Charges of assaulting someone with a weapon on July 30 2016 were withdrawn from court, and a peace bond – similar to a non-harassment order – was put in place after “allegations were admitted” in relation to an incident on February 13 2017.

On March 24 2017, he appeared in court again on charges that he had pointed a firearm, assaulted someone with a weapon, obstructed police officers, carelessly stored a firearm and uttered threats. All the charges were later dismissed.

On March 18 2019, he pled guilty to the possession of a substance. He also faced charges of theft and disobeying a court order.

On June 13 2022, he pled guilty to three charges in relation to breaking local bylaws.

Abuser smeared memory of victim

In the High Court in Edinburgh, the court heard that Pearson was violent toward Claire Leveque on “four or five” occasions during their relationship.

Over a day and a half of giving evidence, Pearson spoke of his love for his Porsche, for Shetland, and for Claire – though each time with less conviction.

He claimed Claire was a difficult woman, a drinker who could fly off the handle at any moment.

“I had to control her,” he said.

He admitted to limiting her access to money and where she could go.

It gave him an invisible grip over Claire, who had nothing of her own, having sold everything to move to Shetland.

On a night out for her 24th birthday in Lerwick, Pearson forced her to go home after two drinks and said he “had to” retaliate when she hit him.

He admitted striking her “on four or five occasions”, later asking the court if he was “making sense”.

Pearson portrayed himself as the victim, saying Claire was often loud, swearing at him, even telling him to “f*** off”.

Pearson said their “love story” began in Canada before he brought Claire, who was 15 years younger than him, back to live on Shetland.

Pearson said he spoke to friends and cousins about his volatile relationship with Claire.

He said they advised him either to end it or try to make it work.

Claire, however, had no one but Pearson.

With her abuser controlling her money and movements, she had no way of returning to her loving family in Canada.

Alcohol, arguments and the shed

Pearson was open about his alcohol problems, but blamed Claire too.

He said they had agreed to stop drinking and give up their shared favourite – rumchata, a Wisconsin cream liqueur.

On the day she died, he said he had bought two bottles of alcohol – one of rumchata and one of whisky – supposedly to allow Claire two drinks a day “to keep her straight”.

He insisted that “99% of the time we were happy and laughing”. But things went wrong when they drank together. Or, to be fair, he blamed Claire for things going wrong.

He told the court that on the day Claire died, they had enjoyed a “lovely day” – shopping and visiting the beach – before, as the domestic abuser put it, “Claire spoiled that”.

What truly happened in the shed of his mum’s house, we are unlikely to know. We only have the murderer’s explanation.

Once again, he tried to portray Claire as the instigator of his violence, claiming she became angry after drinking a third of a bottle of whisky and he sent her to bed to sleep it off.

Portraying himself as Claire’s protector, Pearson said he brought her a grilled cheese sandwich and a glass of water “to wake her up”.

Lies and smears

But in a turn of events that perhaps only he believed, he told the jury Claire drank brake fluid – and most appalling of all – stabbed herself.

He claimed she either jumped or fell into the hot tub that he had bought off Facebook during his first stay in Shetland.

He said she stabbed herself – “one big stab and then four little ones”.

The knife, found in the hot tub, had been used with such force that the tip was lodged in her skull.

Claire’s father Clint left the courtroom during Pearson’s evidence, muttering “b*****d” and saying he could not listen to his “lies”.

Disturbing video played to jury

If Pearson’s lies were appalling to Claire’s dad, it is hard to fathom what the jury must have thought after seeing one of the most disturbing pieces of evidence of the entire trial.

They were shown a video Pearson had filmed while sitting in the hot tub with Claire’s bloody body.

He was shouting and panning around the room before stopping on a woman’s lifeless hand in the dark red water.

Cruelly, when questioned about this horrific scene, he denied it was Claire, saying he “could not tell from the hand”.

When the fiscal depute said more of the video could be shown, Pearson pleaded: “Please don’t show the video, ma’am. No one wants to see that.”

But Lord Arthurson ruled that the full evidence must be shown.

It ended with Claire’s lifeless body floating in the hot tub.

The jury sat in silence. Some were in tears.

But Pearson brushed it off. He said he did not know Claire had died and claimed police only told him two days later at Shetland Police Station.

Asked if he had stabbed Claire beneath her eyes, he said he “couldn’t be sure”.

Asked if he had stabbed her at all, he said it “could have been” but he didn’t know.

He said he really wanted to know for himself what had happened.

“I did love her,” he told the court. “I did. I still do.”

Thankfully, the jury saw through Pearson’s catalogue of lies and smears.

Lies and self-serving attempts to evade justice

Procurator Fiscal Moira Orr, who leads on homicide investigations for the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service, said: “There are few words which can describe the ordeal suffered by Claire Leveque at the hands of someone who was supposed to love her.

“Aren Pearson’s brutal treatment of this young woman robbed her of her future and has left her family utterly bereft.

“Prosecutors exposed Pearson’s lies and self-serving attempts to evade justice. They were able to show how he isolated Claire from her loved ones, abused her and murdered her.

“I hope there is some small comfort for her family in Pearson being publicly held accountable for his contemptible actions.”

Cousin’s tributes

Claire Leveque’s cousin, Hope Ingram said: “Claire was the kind of person that could make anybody laugh at any moment in time.

“If I was ever having a bad day, the first person I could go to was Claire because she could make us out of anything. She was such a phenomenal person, and there truly is a shadow over our family now she is gone.

“She was so light, she was so bubbly. She wanted to explore the world, and that is why she travelled out here to Scotland is because she had the ability to travel, and that’s all she wanted to do.

“I plan on remembering Claire by just trying to live life to the fullest. Claire wanted to just make every moment count, and wanted to live.

“She was so kind and my goal in life to try and remember Claire is just to be as kind, as open.”