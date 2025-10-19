Weekend court roll – a brazen conman and a ‘depraved’ killer brought to justice

Our reporters have been sitting in courtrooms across the north and north-east this week and covered a wide variety of cases.

Exclusive: ‘Opportunistic’ imposter sold prime Stonehaven harbour plot for £50,000

A fraudster used a case of mistaken identity to brazenly pocket £50,000 by selling off a prime plot of Aberdeenshire real estate that didn’t belong to him, The Press and Journal can reveal.

Stanley Alexander Youngson, 67, preyed on his victim’s hopes of building a dream home overlooking Stonehaven harbour and strung him along for years with his audacious con.

Youngson was able to carry out his outrageous fraud because he shared the same name as the legal owner of the land, Aberdeen Sheriff Court was told.

That allowed him to convince the buyer, Richard Hampson, not to mention lawyers and even the Land Registry of Scotland, that he was legit.

Fraserburgh man jailed after not doing a single hour of unpaid work

A Fraserburgh man has been jailed for failing to carry out a single hour of unpaid work and driving without a licence twice.

Brian Scott, 33, received a Community Payback Order for a domestic abuse matter but his lack of effort in carrying out the punishment has landed him with a jail sentence.

Sheriff Janys Scott voiced her disapproval, saying that Scott had not even “turned up to sign up”.

Scott admitted the breach of order and also two charges of driving without a licence and one of having no insurance.

Aberdeen pair admit drunken high-rise lift attack on woman

Two high-rise attackers have admitted injuring a woman in a prolonged assault that began inside the lift of the building and continued down to the communal hallway.

Ewa Marzec, 43, and Ann-Marie Cran, 50, appeared in the dock at Aberdeen Sheriff Court where they admitted repeatedly assaulting the woman, who they accused of only being in their company to get free alcohol.

It was stated that Marzec and Cran assaulted the woman in the lift, with Marzec dragging the woman from the lift and across the floor of the lower concourse of Virginia Court in Aberdeen.

The incident, which CCTV mostly captured, saw the victim suffer a facial injury.

Man in court accused of pepper spray attacks in Aberdeen hospital

A man has appeared in court facing assault charges after pepper spray was allegedly fired inside Aberdeen’s accident and emergency department.

Piotr Huczynski, 37, appeared in court today facing more than a dozen charges, including two under the Firearms Act.

It comes after the A&E department was temporarily closed after the incident at around 5.30pm on Friday.

It understood a noxious gas – believed to be pepper spray – was released inside the hospital, injuring two people and sparking the closure.

Violent thug sent back to prison after bottling man in Aberdeen city centre

A violent Aberdeen offender has been returned to prison after he committed a near-identical bottle assault on Union Street.

Tony Emslie, 42, admitted to injuring his victim by repeatedly striking a man over the head with a glass bottle.

Emslie was previously jailed for a similar offence in 2023 when he struck a tourist with a bottle.

This new offence was committed just metres away from the old assault and took place after he had been released early from jail.

Aberdeen man locked up after admitting indecently messaging 20 different children

An Aberdeen man has been placed behind bars after he admitted communicating indecently with 20 different girls.

Jack Penman, 21, was convicted of sending indecent messages to the children, who he believed were aged between 13 and 15.

The offences all took place between December 2023 and August 2024, and one involved Penman contacting an undercover police officer who was posing as a child.

The charges state that Penman “intentionally” sent sexual communications to the 20 named children for the purposes of obtaining sexual gratification or to humiliate, distress or alarm them.

Mearns man jailed for trying to murder childhood sweetheart with van

A Mearns man has been jailed for eight years for attempting to murder the childhood sweetheart he married after they reconnected following 40 years apart.

Alan Johnston and Kaye Ford-Johnston had a teenage romance scuppered when Johnston moved to Shetland aged 15.

They married in 2017 after reuniting on social media and rekindling their relationship.

However, the union turned sour, and in the midst of divorce proceedings Johnston hit his wife with his Maxus van in a field near their home last year.

WATCH: Retired lorry-driver’s careless overtake caught on dashcam

A retired lorry driver found himself in court after a careless overtake on the A835 was caught on dashcam.

David Henderson, 83, overtook multiple vehicles at Corry Point south of Ullapool when it was not safe to do so.

His manoeuvre was so careless that an oncoming driver was forced to brake to a stop to avoid a head-on collision.

Henderson appeared at Inverness Sheriff Court to admit a single charge of careless driving on September 24 of last year.

Peterhead joiner’s campaign of domestic abuse

A Peterhead joiner who turned violent when his relationship collapsed threatened to set fire to his ex’s garage in a campaign of abuse which lasted more than a year.

Simon McGruther appeared at Peterhead Sheriff Court, where he was sentenced for his vile behaviour following the breakdown of a nearly three-decade-long marriage.

The court heard his domestic abuse spanned from May 2024 to August of this year.

McGruther, who runs his own carpentry firm, threatened to drive his car into that of his ex, repeatedly turned up uninvited to his former family home and also assaulted her.

Jail for man who embezzled £30k from dementia-stricken father-in-law

A man who embezzled £30,000 from his dementia-stricken father-in-law has been jailed for 16 months.

Donald Kennedy, 58, had been granted a guardianship for his wife’s father, William Fraser, who had been diagnosed with vascular dementia and moved into a home.

But concerns were soon raised about spending on an account for which Kennedy held a debit card – with an investigation later revealing money had been spent on a car, holiday and band merchandise, among other things.

His wife Morag, who had initially been charged alongside Kennedy, had her not guilty plea accepted by the Crown after her husband admitted responsibility.

Fraserburgh driver who wanted a takeaway among those handed bans

Four drivers each walked away with either road bans or points after appearing at Peterhead Sheriff Court this week.

Joanna Nurek, Gedvilas Evaldas, Craig Cessford and Neil Duffus each appeared in the dock for separate crimes relating to motoring offences which spanned from November last year to earlier this month.

Their cases called in Peterhead, with Sheriff Craig Findlater handing three of the four periods of disqualification.

Only Nurek, who was found intoxicated within a car, walked away with her privileges intact.

Man jailed over large-scale Keith cannabis farm

A man has been jailed over his involvement in a large-scale cannabis farm near Keith.

Trung Hoang was one of four men who fled the scene when officers arrived at the industrial unit housing the illegal operation.

The plantation had been discovered after a power cut led engineers and police to the premises.

No value was put on the cannabis growing operation when the case called at Inverness Sheriff Court, however, police at the time said it was worth £800,000.

Abusive boyfriend gets life for ‘depraved’ murder of Claire Leveque

A man who murdered the girlfriend he claimed to “love” by repeatedly stabbing her at his mum’s remote Shetland home has been found guilty and jailed for a minimum of 25 years.

Aren Pearson, 41, stabbed defenceless Claire Leveque, 24, more than two-dozen times at his mother’s property in Sandness, Shetland, on February 11 2024.

Jurors at the High Court in Edinburgh heard how 19 of the stab wounds were inflicted on Claire’s face and neck.

The deadly attack took place at the end of a campaign of domestic abuse which he waged on Claire.

Children crawled through window after drink-driving Banff mum crashed car

Two children had to crawl through a window of an overturned car after a Banff mum crashed while nearly five times the drink-driving limit.

Sarah McGregor was in Banff Sheriff Court on Wednesday to be sentenced after she earlier admitted to blowing a reading of 104mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath. The limit is just 22mcg.

The 35-year-old’s lawyer told the court her client was a secret alcoholic drinking to cope with her own difficulties and the ill-health of her mother.

The solicitor, Alannah Comerford, also took issue with The Press and Journal’s readers, saying their comments in the wake of the case were “horrific”.

Aberdeen masseur behind bars after admitting sexual assaults at city holistic clinic

An Aberdeen masseur has been put behind bars after he admitted carrying out two sexual assaults while working at a holistic therapy centre in the city.

Yu Tang Wang, 76, appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court to plead guilty to two charges of sexually assaulting two women, dating back to July 2022 and September 2024.

The offences all took place while Wang was working as a masseur at the Herbal Clinic on George Street, a Chinese medicine centre.

The court was told Wang, who was previously listed as a Chinese doctor, no longer works at the establishment.

‘High risk’ offender caught with child abuse videos avoids jail

A “high risk” paedophile caught with a sick stash of child abuse photos and videos has avoided jail at Inverness Sheriff Court.

Michael Allardes had more than five hours of video footage, some of which included “sadistic sexual activity”, Inverness Sheriff Court was told.

Devices found in a search of his home contained some images that were deemed to be category A – featuring the most serious abuse.

Some of the images featured girls as young as two.

Aberdeen domestic abuser who burned partner admits prolonged behaviour

An Aberdeen man who set fire to his partner’s hair and burnt her body with a cigarette has been convicted of a catalogue of domestic abuse.

William Murray, 39, pled guilty to one charge of domestic abuse and another of contacting the woman while banned from doing so.

Charges that Murray threatened two other people were dropped.

Murray was convicted of carrying out the abuse over 17 months and states he set fire to the woman’s hair and burned her on the body with a cigarette – all to her injury.

Aberdeen woman fined for losing control of ‘snarling’ dog which bit police officer

An Aberdeen woman who recklessly let an aggressive dog run free and bite a police officer has been fined.

Jodie Gray, 46, had been looking after her daughter’s dog – described in court as being an “XL bully-type”- on September 17 this year.

Police spotted Gray on St Nicholas Street, not long after midday.

Fiscal depute Sophia Ramzan told the court that the dog with Gray was not wearing a muzzle and described it as matching the “size and shape of an XL bully”.

Aberdeen taxi row assault ended when attacker’s trousers fell down

An Aberdeen business owner has been fined after admitting assaulting a man during an argument over a taxi.

Christopher Lamont only stopped his attack because his trousers fell down, Aberdeen Sheriff Court was told.

The 30-year-old pled guilty to one charge of assault, which took place at around 2.15am on December 8 last year

The court heard how Lamont saw a taxi outside the Travelodge hotel on Bridge Street.

Man guilty of killing dad of four in Stonehaven builder’s yard scuffle

A man has been convicted of killing a dad of four during a scuffle at a builder’s yard in Stonehaven.

Rodney Shaw, 52, was facing a single charge of the culpable homicide of David McGuinness, who died following a fight in the yard of GPH Builders Merchant in Stonehaven on the morning of September 26, 2023.

The two men had become embroiled in an argument over cash at the Spurryhillock Industrial Estate after Mr McGuinness, a 30-year-old roughcaster, approached Shaw about the money.

The jury retired on Thursday afternoon and returned a guilty verdict, by majority on Friday.

