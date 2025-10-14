Aberdeen’s Broadhill viewpoint vandalised just three months after reopening

Vandals have targeted the Broadhill viewpoint, graffitiing benches just months after it reopened to the public.

The Broadhill development was the first part of the wider £50m beach masterplan from Aberdeen City Council.

It involved new access steps, footpaths, viewpoints, drystone walls, timber and concrete seating and landscaping.

And it was opened to the public back in July this year in time for the Tall Ships Races in Aberdeen.

Atop the viewpoint is bench seating where visitors can rest after making the climb to the top.

Sadly it has already been the target of vandalism.

The stone trig point was graffitied with numerous messages, including “Get away cheeky” and “TP Terrorists”.

And the benches have been marked with black and blue spray painted symbols.

Aberdeen councillor Martin Greig said: “It was a great pleasure to open the path upgrades on the Broadhill just before the Tall Ships Festival arrived in Aberdeen this July.

“This location has been transformed into a lovely place to walk and to enjoy the amazing views.

“This has been turned into a special and popular place for all to enjoy.

“So the vandalism and graffiti is shocking and completely unacceptable.”

Aberdeen City Council has been contacted for comment.