Aberdeen’s Broadhill viewpoint vandalised just three months after reopening

Messages have been daubed on new white benches at the viewpoint, which is part of the £50 million beachfront masterplan.

By Ross Hempseed
graffiti on a white trig point, Aberdeen beach behind.
The trig point was graffitied. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

Vandals have targeted the Broadhill viewpoint, graffitiing benches just months after it reopened to the public.

The Broadhill development was the first part of the wider £50m beach masterplan from Aberdeen City Council.

It involved new access steps, footpaths, viewpoints, drystone walls, timber and concrete seating and landscaping.

And it was opened to the public back in July this year in time for the Tall Ships Races in Aberdeen.

Blue and black graffiti on white stone benches, a path stretching away in the distance towards Aberdeen beach.
The benches were also vandalised. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

Atop the viewpoint is bench seating where visitors can rest after making the climb to the top.

Sadly it has already been the target of vandalism.

The stone trig point was graffitied with numerous messages, including “Get away cheeky” and “TP Terrorists”.

And the benches have been marked with black and blue spray painted symbols.

The trig point was also tagged. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

Aberdeen councillor Martin Greig said: “It was a great pleasure to open the path upgrades on the Broadhill just before the Tall Ships Festival arrived in Aberdeen this July.

“This location has been transformed into a lovely place to walk and to enjoy the amazing views.

“This has been turned into a special and popular place for all to enjoy.

“So the vandalism and graffiti is shocking and completely unacceptable.”

Aberdeen City Council has been contacted for comment.

Councillor Martin Greig called the vandalism unacceptable. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

