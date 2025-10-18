Gallery: Best moments from The Dramathon marathon 2025

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Gallery: Best moments from The Dramathon marathon 2025

Runners gathered to take part in this year's Dramathon marathon, combining a unique blend of stunning Highland scenery, whisky, and running.

Enjoying every minute of the Dramathon.
Enjoying every minute of the Dramathon.
By Emma Grady

Hundreds turned out for the Dramathon, 2025, an event that combines a love of running and whisky.

Runners gathered in high spirits in the heart of whisky country to compete in one of four scenic races: The Full Dram, nearly 42km, The Half Dram, just under 21km, The Wee Dram, just over 10km, and the relay, We Dram.

The routes passed through several historic distilleries, all finishing at the Glenfiddich Distillery in Dufftown. Depending on the distance run, participants could pick up corresponding miniatures at the end of the race.

Ian King, one of the Dramathon Organisers said “The Dramathon is all about having a good time not doing a good time. We try to give people a great run, in great scenery, with great camaraderie at the finish line at Glenfiddich.”

Photographer Brian Smith was there to capture all the activity.

Ready, set, go!
Running the Dramathon!
Ready to race.
Enjoying the Dramathon together.
Enjoying every minute of the Dramathon.
Smiles all round at the Dramathon.
