Gallery: Best moments from The Dramathon marathon 2025

Hundreds turned out for the Dramathon, 2025, an event that combines a love of running and whisky.

Runners gathered in high spirits in the heart of whisky country to compete in one of four scenic races: The Full Dram, nearly 42km, The Half Dram, just under 21km, The Wee Dram, just over 10km, and the relay, We Dram.

The routes passed through several historic distilleries, all finishing at the Glenfiddich Distillery in Dufftown. Depending on the distance run, participants could pick up corresponding miniatures at the end of the race.

Ian King, one of the Dramathon Organisers said “The Dramathon is all about having a good time not doing a good time. We try to give people a great run, in great scenery, with great camaraderie at the finish line at Glenfiddich.”

Photographer Brian Smith was there to capture all the activity.