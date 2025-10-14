Aberdeen restaurant Light of Bengal wins two top food awards on same night

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen restaurant Light of Bengal wins two top food awards on same night

Owner Noor Ahmed credits his success to the family atmosphere among his employees.

By Ross Hempseed
Noor with his family at the awards ceremony. Image: Noor Ahmed.
An Aberdeen restaurant owner was taken by surprise when he won two awards at two different ceremonies on the same night.

The popular Light of Bengal is situated on Rose Street and has been delighting customers for more than four decades.

Over that time, Noor Ahmed and his family-run restaurant has scooped up numerous awards.

They have a popular following and a loyal customer base in the north-east.

This week, Mr Ahmed added another gong to his mantelpiece, taking home the Bangladeshi Restaurant of the Year award at the Scottish Asian Food Awards.

Light of Bengal won two awards on the same night. Image: Noor Ahmed.

The ceremony held in Glasgow honours cultural heritage, authentic flavours, and culinary artistry.

However, Mr Ahmed was unable to attend the ceremony, as he was at another awards night in the same city.

There, Light of Bengal picked up the Best Asian Restaurant in Aberdeen/Aberdeenshire at the Asian Restaurant Awards.

Aberdeen restaurant wins awards at two different ceremonies

He was only informed afterwards that he had also won at the Scottish Asian Food Awards..

He said: “I thought that if we won one award I’d be very happy, but we won the both so it was a really good night for us.

“Everyone who works at the restaurant maintains a high standard, even after winning these awards.

“To receive these awards shows that our hard work has paid off.”

Mr Ahmed credits his success to his staff team, which includes his two sons, Marzan and Sultan Ahmed.

Noor with regular customer Anne, and her daughter Shirley. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

He thinks of his whole staff team as “family”.

“The staff here, they are like my family, and most of them have worked with me for more than five years,” he said.

“I try to run the restaurant like a family.”

Also winning big at the Scottish Asian Food Awards was Lahore Karahi on Aberdeen’s King Street.

They took home the Best Pakistani Restaurant of the Year and Asian Takeaway and Home Delivery of the Year titles.

Conversation