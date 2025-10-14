Aberdeen restaurant Light of Bengal wins two top food awards on same night

An Aberdeen restaurant owner was taken by surprise when he won two awards at two different ceremonies on the same night.

The popular Light of Bengal is situated on Rose Street and has been delighting customers for more than four decades.

Over that time, Noor Ahmed and his family-run restaurant has scooped up numerous awards.

They have a popular following and a loyal customer base in the north-east.

This week, Mr Ahmed added another gong to his mantelpiece, taking home the Bangladeshi Restaurant of the Year award at the Scottish Asian Food Awards.

The ceremony held in Glasgow honours cultural heritage, authentic flavours, and culinary artistry.

However, Mr Ahmed was unable to attend the ceremony, as he was at another awards night in the same city.

There, Light of Bengal picked up the Best Asian Restaurant in Aberdeen/Aberdeenshire at the Asian Restaurant Awards.

Aberdeen restaurant wins awards at two different ceremonies

He was only informed afterwards that he had also won at the Scottish Asian Food Awards..

He said: “I thought that if we won one award I’d be very happy, but we won the both so it was a really good night for us.

“Everyone who works at the restaurant maintains a high standard, even after winning these awards.

“To receive these awards shows that our hard work has paid off.”

Mr Ahmed credits his success to his staff team, which includes his two sons, Marzan and Sultan Ahmed.

He thinks of his whole staff team as “family”.

“The staff here, they are like my family, and most of them have worked with me for more than five years,” he said.

“I try to run the restaurant like a family.”

Also winning big at the Scottish Asian Food Awards was Lahore Karahi on Aberdeen’s King Street.

They took home the Best Pakistani Restaurant of the Year and Asian Takeaway and Home Delivery of the Year titles.