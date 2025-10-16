Deeside railway enthusiasts restore derelict saloon carriage once fit for Queen Victoria

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Deeside railway enthusiasts restore derelict saloon carriage once fit for Queen Victoria

It was once the pride of Royal Deeside before being moved for housing to Nottinghamshire, but now a picnic saloon carriage has been lovingly restored in Aberdeenshire.

Significant work has been carried out on the Victorian picnic saloon in Deeside.
By Neil Drysdale

The Victorian Railway Picnic Saloon was once used by wealthy families who hired trains to carry families and friends on trips to the countryside.

And carriages such as these were also used by Queen Victoria’s servants when she travelled to and from Balmoral in the 19th century along the former Deeside railway line.

Indeed, a diagram of the monarch’s London and North Western Railway Royal Train in June 1900 shows several saloon carriages with luxurious accoutrements.

Yet, as time advanced, there were more practical purposes for these items and the LNWR saloon served as a home for Bill and Hannah Bacon in Nottinghamshire.

After the Second World War, when houses were in short supply, it was converted to provide a home for Hannah and her son Alan until her death in 2004.

It was feared the carriage might be demolished forever. But now, following a lengthy restoration project by Deeside enthusiasts, the picnic saloon is back in pristine shape.

The saloon’s journey to Royal Deeside

Queen Victoria’s trains had picnic saloons en route from Ballater to Windsor. Pic: Jon Tyler.

Following negotiations, Alan and his wife Marjory reached the decision to donate the saloon to the Royal Deeside Railway Preservation Society (RDRPS) in 2004.

They also provided money towards the cost of transport and the restoration. Dr Jon Tyler, at that time the vice-chairman of the society, organised the vehicle’s long journey from Selston to Aberdeen and subsequently found and purchased a suitable chassis.

Thereafter, the saloon was transferred, with the help of McIntosh Plant Hire in Aberdeen to the company’s Birchmoss storage depot in Echt.

And the precious transport artefact was then moved to RDRPS at Milton of Crathes.

Work began on the picnic saloon at Milton of Crathes

The picnic saloon was in a dilapidated state when work began in Deeside in 2016.

Eventually, work began with a dedicated project group led by Fergie McGhie.

Team members came from a variety of backgrounds, including a retired tax inspector, a former architect, a boat builder and a one-time cardiac surgeon, who joined forces in a bid to revive the vehicle to its former glory.

At first, the coach was worked on at the RDRPS’s sidings at Crathes before being transferred to John McLeod & Son’s yard in Alford.

But there were many obstacles to overcome and a race against the clock.

The Deeside preservation team worked tirelessly to move forward with the initiative.

Dr Tyler explained: “Both these locations proved to be unsatisfactory because there was no proper protection [from the elements].

“So, as it turned out, the saloon was stored for 12 years at Crathes. However, following a change in management and new priorities at the Deeside Railway, enter Bert McIntosh, who has been a great supporter of the RDRPS.

“Bert kindly stepped in and offered the use of a shed and facilities at his Birchmoss premises where work began in earnest in 2016.

“It has progressed to the stage where the body is now almost ready for painting, the chassis has been altered to accept the body and plans have been made for the internal restoration [of the saloon] back to the luxurious standards of 1894.”

Significant work has been carried out on the former Victorian picnic saloon in Royal Deeside.

The society has already carried out a substantial amount of renovation ventures in the north east — and Dr Tyler, the chairman of the Ferryhill Railway Heritage Trust, was pivotal in sparking the return of steam trains to the Granite City.

But he and his colleagues haven’t forgotten how they wouldn’t have acquired the saloon in the first place without the help of the Bacon family. And they want to recognise that.

What’s the future of this precious piece of our railway heritage?

Dr Tyler said: “It is intended that when the restoration is complete, the picnic saloon will be named ‘Hannah’, after the original homeowner.

“And it will be hired out for weddings, celebrations and corporate events not much different from its original use in the Victorian era.”

The team is now aiming to complete the restoration of the picnic saloon and accommodation has been offered for the winter under cover at Ferryhill.

Dr Jon Tyler is one of the driving forces of railway preservation in the north-east of Scotland.

It has taken many years and a collegiate effort to reach this stage.

But there is the enticing prospect of a resplendent saloon carriage being available in the future — one of the most sublime remnants of the golden age of the railways.

As Dr Tyler said: “I am delighted that, finally, a vehicle I have had a long association with, has finally been transferred to a location where the public can appreciate it”.

The last train from Aberdeen to Ballater was packed in February 1966.

It will be 60 years in 2026 since the last train travelled from Aberdeen to Ballater. And many people still mourn the demise of so many services across the region.

Yet it’s not for want of trying that railway buffs are kindling memories of the past.

Conversation