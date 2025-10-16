Deeside railway enthusiasts restore derelict saloon carriage once fit for Queen Victoria

The Victorian Railway Picnic Saloon was once used by wealthy families who hired trains to carry families and friends on trips to the countryside.

And carriages such as these were also used by Queen Victoria’s servants when she travelled to and from Balmoral in the 19th century along the former Deeside railway line.

Indeed, a diagram of the monarch’s London and North Western Railway Royal Train in June 1900 shows several saloon carriages with luxurious accoutrements.

Yet, as time advanced, there were more practical purposes for these items and the LNWR saloon served as a home for Bill and Hannah Bacon in Nottinghamshire.

After the Second World War, when houses were in short supply, it was converted to provide a home for Hannah and her son Alan until her death in 2004.

It was feared the carriage might be demolished forever. But now, following a lengthy restoration project by Deeside enthusiasts, the picnic saloon is back in pristine shape.

The saloon’s journey to Royal Deeside

Following negotiations, Alan and his wife Marjory reached the decision to donate the saloon to the Royal Deeside Railway Preservation Society (RDRPS) in 2004.

They also provided money towards the cost of transport and the restoration. Dr Jon Tyler, at that time the vice-chairman of the society, organised the vehicle’s long journey from Selston to Aberdeen and subsequently found and purchased a suitable chassis.

Thereafter, the saloon was transferred, with the help of McIntosh Plant Hire in Aberdeen to the company’s Birchmoss storage depot in Echt.

And the precious transport artefact was then moved to RDRPS at Milton of Crathes.

Work began on the picnic saloon at Milton of Crathes

Eventually, work began with a dedicated project group led by Fergie McGhie.

Team members came from a variety of backgrounds, including a retired tax inspector, a former architect, a boat builder and a one-time cardiac surgeon, who joined forces in a bid to revive the vehicle to its former glory.

At first, the coach was worked on at the RDRPS’s sidings at Crathes before being transferred to John McLeod & Son’s yard in Alford.

But there were many obstacles to overcome and a race against the clock.

Dr Tyler explained: “Both these locations proved to be unsatisfactory because there was no proper protection [from the elements].

“So, as it turned out, the saloon was stored for 12 years at Crathes. However, following a change in management and new priorities at the Deeside Railway, enter Bert McIntosh, who has been a great supporter of the RDRPS.

“Bert kindly stepped in and offered the use of a shed and facilities at his Birchmoss premises where work began in earnest in 2016.

“It has progressed to the stage where the body is now almost ready for painting, the chassis has been altered to accept the body and plans have been made for the internal restoration [of the saloon] back to the luxurious standards of 1894.”

The society has already carried out a substantial amount of renovation ventures in the north east — and Dr Tyler, the chairman of the Ferryhill Railway Heritage Trust, was pivotal in sparking the return of steam trains to the Granite City.

But he and his colleagues haven’t forgotten how they wouldn’t have acquired the saloon in the first place without the help of the Bacon family. And they want to recognise that.

What’s the future of this precious piece of our railway heritage?

Dr Tyler said: “It is intended that when the restoration is complete, the picnic saloon will be named ‘Hannah’, after the original homeowner.

“And it will be hired out for weddings, celebrations and corporate events not much different from its original use in the Victorian era.”

The team is now aiming to complete the restoration of the picnic saloon and accommodation has been offered for the winter under cover at Ferryhill.

It has taken many years and a collegiate effort to reach this stage.

But there is the enticing prospect of a resplendent saloon carriage being available in the future — one of the most sublime remnants of the golden age of the railways.

As Dr Tyler said: “I am delighted that, finally, a vehicle I have had a long association with, has finally been transferred to a location where the public can appreciate it”.

It will be 60 years in 2026 since the last train travelled from Aberdeen to Ballater. And many people still mourn the demise of so many services across the region.

Yet it’s not for want of trying that railway buffs are kindling memories of the past.