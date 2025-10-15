Opening date for new Aberdeen B&M store on Lang Stracht revealed

The opening date for a new B&M store set to come to the Lang Stracht has been revealed.

The new shop, based in the former Peter Vardy garage in Mastrick, Aberdeen will throw open its doors on November 8.

The date was confirmed by a new sign that went up yesterday.

The store is set to be the brand’s second branch, with another location already operating in Kittybrewster Retail Park.

The new Lang Stracht B&M will provide employment for about 50 staff, with additional workers employed from November to January.

B&M had originally hoped to occupy an empty spot in the Beach Boulevard retail park. However, city planners scuppered the plans.

They deemed the potential store to be too close to a Home Bargains already in situ there.

The vacant spot at the beach is understood to be turned into a gym instead.