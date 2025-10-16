Roughnecks and gentle hearts: Puffin-saving Aberdeen offshore worker reveals love for wildlife after owl rescue goes viral

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Roughnecks and gentle hearts: Puffin-saving Aberdeen offshore worker reveals love for wildlife after owl rescue goes viral

He told the Press and Journal, 'for us, it's about doing the job and being respectful to our surroundings'.

By Graham Fleming
A bearded worker in a red uniform holds a puffin.
Alistair told us of his puffin rescue two years ago. Image: Supplied

While some may think they have a rough exterior, it has now been confirmed that offshore workers are animal-loving softies underneath.

Often tasked with hard work in wet and cold conditions, you would understand if they might overlook a stranded seabird on the platform.

However, this week has revealed a different side to the industry with the viral rescue of a short-eared owl who was swept onto the Noble Patriot off the coast of Shetland.

We previously told the story of how Sam Crowe, a deckhand on the rig, fed the beautiful bird chicken and “made it a wee home” on board – before it was flown back to safety.

Now, other offshore workers have been getting in contact with The Press and Journal to tell us that it’s not uncommon to see workers taking seabirds under their wing.

They told us how gulls, pigeons, and in this case even a puffin, can be swept onto offshore vessels.

Sam fed the owl chicken and “made it a wee home”. Image: Sam Crowe via Facebook

Alistair Johnson, 54, came forward with the story of how a “clown of the sea” came to be trapped in the moonpool of his boat.

He spotted the colourful bird during routine checks.

Alistair said: “We were sailing into Falmouth for some work, and we opened the moon pool and this puffin was just swimming around.

“He must have swum under the boat and then got into the moon pool and couldn’t find his way out.

“We just fed and watered him and let him back into the sea and then he just swam off.

“There is a colony nearby so I think he must have found his way back.”

They also took a photo with the lost puffin in hand.

Puffin rescued offshore ‘part of the job’

He went on to explain how a lot of care goes into protecting the local wildlife offshore after his offshore puffin rescue.

Alistair continued: “Nature is really important. You don’t like to see anything suffering, whether it’s an animal or a person.

“Most people will take the time and try and rescue an animal regardless of where it is.

“In offshore careers you are generally taught to respect nature and to look after people.

“Some people think offshore workers don’t tend to care and it’s all about oil and pollution and everything else.

“But for us, it’s about going to do the job and being respectful of our surroundings.”

He added that it’s “not uncommon” to see a variety of birds swept offshore.

The animals can be swept up in high winds, like that of Storm Amy earlier this month.

He said: “Generally it’s just because they’re exhausted. You just try your best and help them get their health back.

“But after that they just take off and they’re on their way.

“It’s quite common.”

