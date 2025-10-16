Roughnecks and gentle hearts: Puffin-saving Aberdeen offshore worker reveals love for wildlife after owl rescue goes viral

While some may think they have a rough exterior, it has now been confirmed that offshore workers are animal-loving softies underneath.

Often tasked with hard work in wet and cold conditions, you would understand if they might overlook a stranded seabird on the platform.

However, this week has revealed a different side to the industry with the viral rescue of a short-eared owl who was swept onto the Noble Patriot off the coast of Shetland.

We previously told the story of how Sam Crowe, a deckhand on the rig, fed the beautiful bird chicken and “made it a wee home” on board – before it was flown back to safety.

Now, other offshore workers have been getting in contact with The Press and Journal to tell us that it’s not uncommon to see workers taking seabirds under their wing.

They told us how gulls, pigeons, and in this case even a puffin, can be swept onto offshore vessels.

Alistair Johnson, 54, came forward with the story of how a “clown of the sea” came to be trapped in the moonpool of his boat.

He spotted the colourful bird during routine checks.

Alistair said: “We were sailing into Falmouth for some work, and we opened the moon pool and this puffin was just swimming around.

“He must have swum under the boat and then got into the moon pool and couldn’t find his way out.

“We just fed and watered him and let him back into the sea and then he just swam off.

“There is a colony nearby so I think he must have found his way back.”

They also took a photo with the lost puffin in hand.

Puffin rescued offshore ‘part of the job’

He went on to explain how a lot of care goes into protecting the local wildlife offshore after his offshore puffin rescue.

Alistair continued: “Nature is really important. You don’t like to see anything suffering, whether it’s an animal or a person.

“Most people will take the time and try and rescue an animal regardless of where it is.

“In offshore careers you are generally taught to respect nature and to look after people.

“Some people think offshore workers don’t tend to care and it’s all about oil and pollution and everything else.

“But for us, it’s about going to do the job and being respectful of our surroundings.”

He added that it’s “not uncommon” to see a variety of birds swept offshore.

The animals can be swept up in high winds, like that of Storm Amy earlier this month.

He said: “Generally it’s just because they’re exhausted. You just try your best and help them get their health back.

“But after that they just take off and they’re on their way.

“It’s quite common.”