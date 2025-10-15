E-bike stolen as locked shed raided in Fraserburgh

Police are appealing for information after an e-bike was stolen from a locked shed in Fraserburgh.

The incident is believed to have occurred between 10:10pm on Wednesday September 24, and 5am on Thursday morning.

The e-bike was stolen in the Jarvis Place area of Fraserburgh.

The vehicle is a black Talaria Komodo with distinctive gold suspension bars.

A gold-coloured plate is fixed to the rear shock absorber of the bike.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101, quoting incident 0454 from September 25.