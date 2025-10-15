News E-bike stolen as locked shed raided in Fraserburgh Police are investigating the theft. By Regan Parsons October 15 2025, 9:59 am October 15 2025, 9:59 am Share E-bike stolen as locked shed raided in Fraserburgh Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/news/6872356/e-bike-stolen-fraserburgh/ Copy Link 0 comment ChatGPT said: The stolen black Talaria Komodo features distinctive gold suspension bars and a gold-coloured plate fixed to its rear shock absorber. Image: Police Scotland Police are appealing for information after an e-bike was stolen from a locked shed in Fraserburgh. The incident is believed to have occurred between 10:10pm on Wednesday September 24, and 5am on Thursday morning. The e-bike was stolen in the Jarvis Place area of Fraserburgh. The vehicle is a black Talaria Komodo with distinctive gold suspension bars. A gold-coloured plate is fixed to the rear shock absorber of the bike. Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101, quoting incident 0454 from September 25.
