Aberdeen bride Sarah Gillanders quits Married at First Sight UK after tear-filled commitment ceremony

Aberdeen bride Sarah Gillanders has left Married at First Sight UK, after an emotional journey with new husband Dean ended in heartbreak.

Sarah and her partner exited the Channel 4 relationship experiment in an emotional and tear-filled commitment ceremony, which aired on Tuesday night.

The couple, who met at the altar as strangers five weeks ago, have faced struggles throughout their journey on the show.

Before entering the experiment, Sarah admitted that her type was tall, tattooed ‘bad boys’.

Her match, Dean had no tattoos and a habit of spontaneously breaking into song.

Despite Sarah’s efforts, she has struggled to form a romantic ‘spark’ with Dean.

Ahead of last night’s commitment ceremony, tensions were high between the couple after Sarah admitted to Dean that she still did not feel attracted to him.

Dean told the cameras: “Hearing Sarah say that she doesn’t have the spark did throw me, because I thought we were progressing.

“But if she has checked out, then I can’t push it forward on my own.”

Sarah admitted she was confused and unsure whether to continue in the relationship.

She said: “I just feel like I’m really in my head about the spark and being romantic.

“I just don’t know.”

The couple discussed their differences in opinion about how they defined a ‘spark’.

Dean believed that it was something small to grow a relationship on but Sarah disagreed.

She told him: “That’s not a spark, Dean.”

Dean said: “That is a spark. That’s the start of something right?”

But Sarah remained uncertain, telling him, “I don’t know.”

Commitment ceremony brings tears and home truths for Sarah and Dean

The pair then entered the commitment ceremony and were both clearly torn about how to progress their relationship.

The show’s relationship “experts” asked Sarah to explain her comments at the dinner party, and her feelings for Dean.

She told Paul C. Brunson, Charlene Douglas and Melanie Schilling: “For me things have been moving positively, but I can’t seem to get that spark.

“And I think I’m getting quite in my head about it.”

Dean said that he had been trying harder to be affectionate with Sarah, in hopes that their attraction would grow, but that he was struggling with doubts.

He explained: “When my friend James came for in-laws week he asked who initiates touch. And yeah, it is me the majority of the time.”

Melanie told Dean: “James is a good friend. He knows what you deserve, and he can see that you’re not getting it.”

She then asked Sarah how physical touch with Dean felt to her.

Sarah responded: “I was giving it a go to see. But I think it’s just happening almost too much for me now.”

Melanie challenged Sarah, telling her that she was sending ‘mixed messages’ to Dean about their relationship.

Sarah admitted: “I just don’t know why I can’t seem to get past this.

“Dean is an absolute gem. He is my biggest support. I’m just gutted. I really want it to work.”

Melanie then asked Sarah what she wanted to work, and she said that she still hoped for a romantic relationship to develop,

She asked if Dean could take a step back physically, to give her space to figure out her feelings.

“At what point do you call it quits?”

Fellow expert Charlene then questioned whether Sarah was making excuses.

She asked if it was easier for Sarah to say she didn’t know if their relationship would grow, rather than admit it wasn’t working.

She told the Aberdonian bride: “Maybe you’re doing that because you want to save Dean’s feelings, but you’re possibly making it worse.”

Sarah then became emotional and said she needed another week to see if her feelings could develop.

The experts did not agree and told Sarah: “I think you know how you feel.

“I think you’re clutching at straws here. We are halfway through this experiment.

“At the moment, it sounds like a friendship. It doesn’t sound like there’s any desire there at all. At what point do you call it quits?”

An emotional Sarah told her husband that she wished things could be different.

Married at First Sight journey ends for Sarah and Dean

Despite their honest discussion with the experts, it was revealed that both had chosen to stay before the commitment ceremony.

However, Charlene told them: “You deserve more Dean.

“And equally Sarah, you deserve more, you deserve to be in a relationship where you fancy the pants off him. That’s absolutely what we want for both of you.”

After hearing this and reflecting on their relationship, an upset Dean told Sarah: “I think we’ve tried, but I can’t do this anymore. I think we have to leave.

“This will hurt me more the further along we get.

Sarah then agreed: “I think, in that case we call it now, I don’t want to hurt you anymore.

“I just don’t think we’re right for each other romantically.”

She also thanked Dean through tears, telling him: “You have been amazing, I’m so sorry it hasn’t worked out.”

After both deciding to leave the experiment, they said goodbye to the other couples and exited together.

Sarah told the cameras: “I am overwhelmed and emotional.

“I really gave this process everything, but I did come here for love and hearing the experts’ advice, leaving is the right thing to do.”