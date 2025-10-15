A93 closed at Banchory after crash involving car and bicycle

A section of a Banchory road has been closed following a crash involving a bicycle and a car.

The incident took place on the A93 near the Hill of Banchory junction at about midday.

Drivers have been told to avoid the route.

Police and paramedics are in attendance.

Part of the road has been closed in both directions near the Tesco supermarket.

A police spokesperson said: “The A93 is closed eastbound at Hill of Banchory following a crash involving a car and a cyclist reported to police around 11.50am on Wednesday October 15.

“Motorists are advised to avoid the area.”

The ambulance service has been contacted for comment.

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story.

