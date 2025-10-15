Delays expected as A96 resurfacing works due to take place north of Huntly

Drivers on the A96 will face a week of disruption due to resurfacing works.

The roadworks are scheduled from Sunday October 19 to Monday October 27, near the Bin Forest just North of Huntly.

Work will be carried out near the Bin Forest Walks junction between Huntly and Cairnie.

Key times for work on the A96 near Huntly

An overnight convoy will be in place between 7:30pm and 6:30am from October 19 to 22.

Daytime traffic lights will be in operation from 6:30am to 7:30pm between October 20 and 22.

A convoy will also be in place on October 27 from 8am to 3:30pm to install road studs at the roadworks near Huntly.

Delays of up to four minutes are expected during construction.

Amey, working on behalf of Transport Scotland, says the £374,000 project will deliver improvements on approximately 975 metres of the A96.

An Amey spokesperson stated: “The resurfacing will benefit more than 7,400 vehicles that use this route each day.

“This improvement will create a smoother ride for motorists and reduce the need for ongoing maintenance.”