Brazen blaze attack on Tain home as front door set alight just yards from fire station

The fire took place in the early hours of this morning at a property on Burgage Drive.

By Abbie Duncan
The front door of a Tain home was torched in a brazen 3am fire attack – just yards from the town’s fire station.

The deliberate fire took place in the early hours of Wednesday morning at a property on Burgage Drive.

The fire was swiftly put out by Scottish Fire and Rescue Service and no injuries were reported.

The attack is the latest in a string of deliberate fires that have blighted the town in recent months.

The fire-hit property has been boarded-up.
Town hit by series of deliberately started fires

In July, two Tain homes were targeted within days of each other, leaving residents concerned.

Local people said one property had been hit with a “petrol bomb” while another’s front door had been doused in petrol and set alight.

Police said at the time they were not ruling out that the incidents were linked.

One resident told us: “God knows how many houses have been burnt out on the Mansfield Estate through firebomb attacks.

“Tain is turning into a ghetto.”

Detective Inspector Calum Reid has urged the public to come forward with information about this morning’s attack.

He said: “We are appealing to anyone who may have seen or heard anything suspicious in the area around the time of the fire to come forward.

“I’d also ask residents and motorists to check any doorbell or dash-cam footage to see if you have captured something that can assist our enquiries.

“Even the smallest piece of information could prove vital to our investigation.

Anyone with any information should contact police on 101 quoting reference 0310 of October 15.

Information can also be passed anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

