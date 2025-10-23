I review my 7 favourite cosy coffee spots in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire. Do you agree?

Is coffee a seasonal drink?

Not to me it isn’t. Unlike piña coladas, Beaujolais nouveau, hot chocolate and Lemon Fanta, coffee hits the spot at any time of year.

Still, for a coffee lover like me, there’s something extra special about a first-class brew in autumn — when the leaves turn the colour of a well-pulled latte and the nights grow as black as a post-dinner Americano.

And don’t get me started on those early morning espressos. There are few things better in life than watching an autumn dawn’s steel fingers grip the horizon while you gear up for the day with a full-bean roast.

So, to help you make the most of the season, I’ve visited seven of my favourite coffee haunts in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire to order that cosiest of brews — the cappuccino.

It’s my non-definitive list of go-to places for a cosy coffee, a good bake and that feeling you only get when it’s cold outside and your hands are wrapped around a warm cup.

A couple of them may even sell you a Lemon Fanta, but don’t let on I told you so.

In no particular order…

1. Birdhouse Cafe, Banchory

Owner Colin Redmond has made the Birdhouse both a go-to spot for tourists and a firm favourite with locals. He also makes a really good cup of coffee.

My cappuccino arrived thick with foam and so creamy it almost counted as dessert. It’s the kind of coffee that makes you stop talking for a moment just to appreciate how good it is.

And while this isn’t a food review, Colin’s toasted sandwiches deserve a mention.

I tried both chicken-and-feta and chicken-and-chorizo, and they were proper autumn comfort — golden and gooey in all the right ways.

It’s easy to see why locals treat this place as a second home.

Cosiness quotient: Your favourite armchair

2. The Coffee Apothecary, Udny

There aren’t many cafés that take coffee as seriously as The Coffee Apothecary — but that’s part of its charm.

You don’t just order a cappuccino here; you choose from a line-up of beans that changes with the seasons.

On my visit, four options were on the board. I was steered toward option three — a Guatemala–Nicaragua blend — and warned it was on the fruity side.

They weren’t kidding. While it didn’t quite deliver the depth I look for in a classic cappuccino, there’s something to admire in that level of transparency and care.

Even when the flavour doesn’t hit your personal sweet spot, you can’t fault the craft. The staff seem to genuinely love coffee, and the space itself — all rustic wood, chatter and the smell of roasting beans — is pure comfort.

Cosiness quotient: A backrub from a scientist

3. Mount, Aberdeen

You have to admire the chutzpah of opening a coffee shop next door to Starbucks.

That’s exactly what Mount owners Jack and Lauren did in Aberdeen in 2022 – and they’ve been thriving ever since. Turns out the secret to squaring up to the world’s biggest coffee chain is actually pretty simple: serve really good coffee.

I love Mount’s flat whites, but the cappuccino I ordered was piping hot and smoother than the easy-listening tunes drifting from the speakers.

As for the cosy factor; on the Wednesday morning I visited most of the customers were university students catching up on coursework, so not the most tranquil.

Still, the place has its own cool charm. The décor may be more minimalist than snug, but the community Jack and Lauren have built certainly is cosy — a running club, plus events as delightful as evening reading groups and wreath-making workshops.

Come for the coffee, stay for the vibes.

Cosiness quotient: An understated hoodie that everyone says looks cool

4. Skateraw Cafe, Newtonhill

For that perfect balance of ease and expertise, you can’t beat Skateraw.

With the North Sea providing a spectacular backdrop, this neighbourhood retreat provides one of the warmest welcomes in the north-east as owners Jamie Donald and Anna Hall — along with their daughter Ada — make everyone feel at home.

Meanwhile, Jamie and Anna take their coffee seriously.

There’s always a carousel of local roasts on the go, and on my last visit Jamie plied me with a whiskey-barrel-aged brew that was surprisingly gorgeous — all vanilla — and honey-hued with a whisper of wood.

Come here in the depths of winter and it feels like burrowing into a snug cave, waiting out the cold until spring. Maybe it’s the proximity to the sea that does it. Or just the warmth of that welcome.

Cosiness quotient: Like watching a storm — from behind double glazing

5. Tarmachan, Crathie

This low-slung slice of modern architecture in the woods near Crathie doesn’t exactly scream “cosy”.

But on a crisp autumn day, with the sliding door pulled shut and the fire crackling in the corner, it’s as inviting a welcome as you’ll find in Deeside.

The coffee at Tarmachan is something special — probably the best I had while putting this list together.

My cappuccino wasn’t too chocolatey, as they can sometimes be, and the expertly pulled flavour made me do a little “wow” to myself.

I liked it so much I spent £12 on a bag of the beans they use – which turned out to be from Edinburgh, so perhaps a point off for not going with a local roaster.

But then a point back on for being so delicious.

Cosiness quotient: A big dog by the fireside

6. Foodstory, Aberdeen

Last winter, I asked ChatGPT to plan a day out in Aberdeen — with one rule: every stop had to keep me cosy and warm.

The first place my AI travel agent suggested was Foodstory, so there was never any doubt it would make this list.

ChatGPT described Foodstory as a “welcoming, eco-friendly café,” and it certainly lives up to that.

The laid-back vibe makes it easy to while away an afternoon with a book and a cinnamon bun, surrounded by candlelight, chatter and the comforting clink of cups.

The coffee’s good too. My cappuccino was velvet-soft and had me considering another before I’d even finished.

But for me, it’s Foodstory’s atmosphere that’s the real star. I’d feel cosy here even if I were drinking a Lemon Fanta.

Cosiness quotient: Dorm room at Hogwarts

7. The Murly Tuck, Tarves

There are cafés that feel like they’ve been designed for Instagram — and then there’s The Murly Tuck, which feels like it’s been designed for people.

Pitched right on Tarves’ village square, the café serves both as a community hub and a great place to linger over a coffee.

It’s so popular that when I turned up on a recent Saturday lunchtime, there wasn’t a spare seat to be found. I ended up driving to Oldmeldrum for a tuna-and-cheese toastie, only returning once the crowds had thinned.

The wait was worth it.

My cappuccino was luxuriously chocolatey, with the Bennachie roast shining through the foam.

The Murly Tuck might not be trying to reinvent coffee culture, but it nails something else: a warm welcome and the sense that you’ll be missed if you don’t come back next week.

Cosiness quotient: A big hug from an old friend

And my favourite?

It’s a tough ask, but for the right balance of good coffee and cosy vibes it has to be Foodstory in Aberdeen.

It helps that it’s not too far from where I live and doesn’t require a long drive in cold weather. But there are not too many places I’d rather snuggle up in with a good book and a hot cuppa.

No doubt you have your own opinions. Did I miss out any must-visit cosy coffee spots? Let me know your cosiest coffee haunt in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire in the comment section below.