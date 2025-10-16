Video: P&J reporter speaks on Canadian network as Claire Leveque’s Shetland murder grips North America

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Video: P&J reporter speaks on Canadian network as Claire Leveque’s Shetland murder grips North America

Louise Glen was one of the first journalists on the scene when the 24-year-old was brutally killed by Aren Pearson.

By Louise Glen

Press and Journal journalist Louise Glen, who was one of the first on the scene of Claire Leveque’s murder in Shetland, has appeared on CNN and Canadian television to call for a global response to violence against women.

The Press and Journal reported live from the Isles in the immediate aftermath of Claire’s death, and was also in court to hear Aren Pearson give evidence during his trial.

Pearson, 41, was convicted of murdering then 24-year-old Canadian woman in a case that has sent shockwaves through Scotland, Canada and beyond.

Bittersweet victory for Claire’s family

Speaking after the verdict, Ms Glen described it as a “bittersweet victory” for Claire’s family.

Appearing on international networks, she called for the creation of an international place of safety – a first port of call for women facing abuse who may not yet feel able to involve police.

Claire Leveque and Aren Pearson photogrpahed in a selfie.
Claire Leveque and murderer Aren Pearson.

“Women in dangerous situations often need somewhere safe to talk before they can leave,” she said.

“That place is not always the police – many just want the violence to stop, not to launch a criminal process. Going to the police can feel just as overwhelming as the abuse itself.”

She said the need for such support is urgent “in a world where men like Aren Pearson exist”.

During the trial, Pearson tried to deflect blame onto Claire – behaviour Glen condemned as “unacceptable”.

Louise Glen on Canadian broadcaster CBS and CNN in the wake of Aren Pearson's murder conviciton.
Louise Glen speaking to the Canadian TV network about the horrific case. Image: CBC Network.

Claire did nothing wrong. She was chasing her dreams – vulnerable, but hopeful. She was treated as if she were Aren Pearson’s property. He wanted to return her like an Amazon package.”

Ms Glen said the impact on the Shetland community was profound: “The grief was raw. But Claire’s family have been extraordinary. They are ensuring her death will not be in vain.”

Canadian network covers Claire Leveque murder

She added: “Unless we change how we deal with violence against women, it will happen again.”

Domestic violence advocate Lauren Proteau, speaking from Winnipeg, said the Canadian justice system failed to stop Pearson despite a known history of abuse.

She urged governments to introduce a public domestic violence registry.

Video and pictures used in this story courtesy of CBC.

