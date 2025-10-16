Video: P&J reporter speaks on Canadian network as Claire Leveque’s Shetland murder grips North America

Press and Journal journalist Louise Glen, who was one of the first on the scene of Claire Leveque’s murder in Shetland, has appeared on CNN and Canadian television to call for a global response to violence against women.

The Press and Journal reported live from the Isles in the immediate aftermath of Claire’s death, and was also in court to hear Aren Pearson give evidence during his trial.

Pearson, 41, was convicted of murdering then 24-year-old Canadian woman in a case that has sent shockwaves through Scotland, Canada and beyond.

Bittersweet victory for Claire’s family

Speaking after the verdict, Ms Glen described it as a “bittersweet victory” for Claire’s family.

Appearing on international networks, she called for the creation of an international place of safety – a first port of call for women facing abuse who may not yet feel able to involve police.

“Women in dangerous situations often need somewhere safe to talk before they can leave,” she said.

“That place is not always the police – many just want the violence to stop, not to launch a criminal process. Going to the police can feel just as overwhelming as the abuse itself.”

She said the need for such support is urgent “in a world where men like Aren Pearson exist”.

During the trial, Pearson tried to deflect blame onto Claire – behaviour Glen condemned as “unacceptable”.

“Claire did nothing wrong. She was chasing her dreams – vulnerable, but hopeful. She was treated as if she were Aren Pearson’s property. He wanted to return her like an Amazon package.”

Ms Glen said the impact on the Shetland community was profound: “The grief was raw. But Claire’s family have been extraordinary. They are ensuring her death will not be in vain.”

Canadian network covers Claire Leveque murder

She added: “Unless we change how we deal with violence against women, it will happen again.”

Domestic violence advocate Lauren Proteau, speaking from Winnipeg, said the Canadian justice system failed to stop Pearson despite a known history of abuse.

She urged governments to introduce a public domestic violence registry.

Video and pictures used in this story courtesy of CBC.

