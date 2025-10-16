‘I’ve got Giggsy’: Aberdonians face off against Man Utd’s biggest names from the Class of 92

A group of Aberdeen footballers have faced off against some of the biggest names from Manchester United’s iconic Class of 92 squad.

The “once-in-a-lifetime opportunity” brought two Granite City five-a-side teams south to Hotel Football in Manchester.

There they took on legends including former internationals Paul Scholes, Ryan Giggs, Nicky Butt and Gary Neville.

They were part of the Class of 92 – which also included David Beckham – formed by Sir Alex Ferguson.

Russell Macphee, one of the Aberdeen players, said: “Playing football with these legends was an unforgettable experience.

“When you find yourself shouting “I’ve got Giggsy” you really pinch yourself and ask, “Did I just say that?!”.

The two Aberdeen-based teams were comprised of long-time supporters of the Denis Law Legacy Trust.

They faced off with the football legends in what was described as a “wonderful experience” for lifelong football fanatics.

‘Once-in-a-lifetime experience’ for Aberdeen football fans

Russell added: “We have played as a 5’s team for a while now but to all wear Scotland shirts together against all these former internationals was just incredible.

“It was a wonderful experience to share with my friends.”

The 2nd team donned their Scotland Blue kits for their match.

The kits were emblazoned with “Law 10” on the back as a tribute to Aberdeen legend, Denis Law.

Colin Lawson, captain of the 2nd team, said: “It’s been wonderful for myself and my colleagues to spend some quality time with these guys.

“They were great company both on and off the pitch.

“These are memories we will all cherish for a long time to come.”

“This was more than just a game,” added Mark Williams from the Denis Law Legacy Trust.

“This was an opportunity for groups of friends to step onto the same pitch together with some of their childhood icons and legends of the game.

“I’m delighted we could provide this opportunity for some of our charity’s supporters.

“And I’m incredibly grateful to the Class of ’92 and in particular Gary Neville who helped make it all happen.”

The Man Utd players were so famous their journey was documented in the 2013 film, The Class of ’92.