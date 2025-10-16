‘I’ve got Giggsy’: Aberdonians face off against Man Utd’s biggest names from the Class of 92

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘I’ve got Giggsy’: Aberdonians face off against Man Utd’s biggest names from the Class of 92

The opposition for two Granite City five-a-side teams included stars such as Gary Neville, Ryan Giggs and Paul Scholes.

By Ross Hempseed
A team photo of men in blue soccer uniforms and casual sportswear, kneeling on a green floor.
The Aberdeen 2nd team with their Scotland Blue kits pose with some of Man Utd's biggest stars. Image: Denis Law Legacy Trust

A group of Aberdeen footballers have faced off against some of the biggest names from Manchester United’s iconic Class of 92 squad.

The “once-in-a-lifetime opportunity” brought two Granite City five-a-side teams south to Hotel Football in Manchester.

There they took on legends including former internationals Paul Scholes, Ryan Giggs, Nicky Butt and Gary Neville.

They were part of the Class of 92 – which also included David Beckham – formed by Sir Alex Ferguson.

Russell Macphee, one of the Aberdeen players, said: “Playing football with these legends was an unforgettable experience.

“When you find yourself shouting “I’ve got Giggsy” you really pinch yourself and ask, “Did I just say that?!”.

Team photo of middle aged men on an artificial turf, the Aberdeen players in Scotland shirts, while the Man Utd legends are in all black.
Team 1 who faced off against Man Utd legends like Gary Neville, who helped make the clash a reality. Image: Denis Law Legacy Trust

The two Aberdeen-based teams were comprised of long-time supporters of the Denis Law Legacy Trust.

They faced off with the football legends in what was described as a “wonderful experience” for lifelong football fanatics.

‘Once-in-a-lifetime experience’ for Aberdeen football fans

Russell added: “We have played as a 5’s team for a while now but to all wear Scotland shirts together against all these former internationals was just incredible.

“It was a wonderful experience to share with my friends.”

The 2nd team donned their Scotland Blue kits for their match.

The kits were emblazoned with “Law 10” on the back as a tribute to Aberdeen legend, Denis Law.

Colin Lawson, captain of the 2nd team, said: “It’s been wonderful for myself and my colleagues to spend some quality time with these guys.

“They were great company both on and off the pitch.

Team two, with Law 10 on the back of their shirts, chat with the Man Utd legends, all in black. The city of Manchester can be seen through the window behind them.
The Aberdeen players paid tribute to local hero Denis Law. Image: Denis Law Legacy Trust

“These are memories we will all cherish for a long time to come.”

“This was more than just a game,” added Mark Williams from the Denis Law Legacy Trust.

“This was an opportunity for groups of friends to step onto the same pitch together with some of their childhood icons and legends of the game.

“I’m delighted we could provide this opportunity for some of our charity’s supporters.

“And I’m incredibly grateful to the Class of ’92 and in particular Gary Neville who helped make it all happen.”

The Man Utd players were so famous their journey was documented in the 2013 film, The Class of ’92.

