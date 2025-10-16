Video: Investigation after baby buggy set on fire in Bucksburn

A shock video has captured the moment of a baby’s buggy in flames in an Aberdeen flat building.

Police have confirmed they are now investigating the fire as a deliberate act.

The emergency services were called to the Goodhope Park area of Bucksburn after reports of a fire around 3pm on Wednesday.

The residential area was then cordoned off with some nearby residents evacuated.

Four fire crews were sent to deal with the shock fire, which was eventually put out yesterday afternoon.

Now, a video of the shock incident has come to light.

A resident inside the flat building has recorded the moment a baby’s buggy burst into flames in a landing area.

Footage supplied by Fubar News

In the video, the buggy has been completely burnt out and flames are creeping through a door.

The Fire Service later confirmed that no-one was harmed by the incident.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “We were alerted at 3.24pm on Wednesday October 15 to reports of a fire affecting a residential property near to Goodhope Park in Bucksburn.

“Operations Control mobilised four fire appliances to the scene and crews extinguished the fire.

“There are no reported casualties, and firefighters left at 6.00pm after ensuring the area was made safe.”