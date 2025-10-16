Video: Investigation after baby buggy set on fire in Bucksburn

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Video: Investigation after baby buggy set on fire in Bucksburn

Shocking footage captured the blaze the police are now treating as deliberate.

By Graham Fleming
The buggy on fire inside the flat building. Image: Fubar News.
A shock video has captured the moment of a baby’s buggy in flames in an Aberdeen flat building.

Police have confirmed they are now investigating the fire as a deliberate act.

The emergency services were called to the Goodhope Park area of Bucksburn after reports of a fire around 3pm on Wednesday.

The residential area was then cordoned off with some nearby residents evacuated.

Four fire crews were sent to deal with the shock fire, which was eventually put out yesterday afternoon.

A police car is parked on a street in a residential area, with modern brick apartment buildings in the background.
Police and fire crews were called out. Image: Fubar News

Now, a video of the shock incident has come to light.

A resident inside the flat building has recorded the moment a baby’s buggy burst into flames in a landing area.

Footage supplied by Fubar News

In the video, the buggy has been completely burnt out and flames are creeping through a door.

The Fire Service later confirmed that no-one was harmed by the incident.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “We were alerted at 3.24pm on Wednesday October 15 to reports of a fire affecting a residential property near to Goodhope Park in Bucksburn.

“Operations Control mobilised four fire appliances to the scene and crews extinguished the fire.

“There are no reported casualties, and firefighters left at 6.00pm after ensuring the area was made safe.”

