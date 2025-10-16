‘We’re like a family’: How Elgin Indian restaurant won ‘Team of the Year’ at the Scottish Asian Food Awards

Elgin Indian restaurant Panache has added another accolade to its collection after being named ‘Team of the Year.’

The Panache team attended the 6th Scottish Asian Food Awards ceremony, held on Monday October 13 in Glasgow.

The restaurant has earned a pile of awards since opening in 2018.

It was also named the Best Asian Restaurant in the country at the 2021 Asian Curry Awards.

The Press and Journal caught up with manager Anne Townsley, who said she was thrilled by her team’s award win.

She described her team as one big family and said she’s delighted to see them receive the recognition they truly deserve.

‘Awards keep everyone motivated’ says Panache manager

The Panache team travelled to the DoubleTree Hilton Hotel in Glasgow, where they eagerly awaited the announcement of the winners.

Anne Townsley, who has managed the restaurant since its opening in 2018, was proud to hear Panache’s name announced as the winner of ‘Team of the Year’.

She said: “It was a great achievement. I’m very proud of all my staff.

“I’m thrilled we won it. It means a lot and it means all the hard work has paid off.

“They work very hard all the time, but this just gives them more motivation to keep going.”

Panache has a dedicated team of staff, all of whom contributed to earning this prestigious award, putting Elgin on the map as a destination for outstanding Asian cuisine.

‘It’s not just about work at Panache’

Anne expressed pride in Morgan, Adeela, Sandra, Rebecca, Eryn, Kimberley, Rayhan, Kieron, Mamun, Ali, Akram, and owner Jabir Hussain for their consistent effort and contribution throughout the year.

She said: “This team stands out because of their hard work and dedication to the restaurant.

“We’re like a family, they care about the business, and we support each other.

“It’s a good little bond we all have because it’s such a small, close-run business.”

Anne says managing her team isn’t just about giving instructions or overseeing work.

She believes it’s equally important to check in on how they’re doing and to share a bit of fun together, as creating that balance ‘makes a real difference.’

“Communication and teamwork are key, that’s what leads to great service and great food,” she added.

“Teamwork is number one. If you don’t have a good team, you can’t have a good business.

“Every day is great. Even during stressful, busy periods, at the end of the night they all come together, have fun, and stay energetic, they’re just great.”

What’s next for Elgin restaurant Panache?

Anne told the Press and Journal that Panache’s next goal is to maintain consistency in running a top-quality restaurant.

She said: “For what’s next, we’ll just keep doing what we’re doing, providing great food and great service.

“Who knows where it might lead – maybe more businesses or restaurants in the future.”

The award-winning Eastern Indian and Bengali restaurant, Panache, is located on South Street in Elgin.