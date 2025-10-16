‘We’re like a family’: How Elgin Indian restaurant won ‘Team of the Year’ at the Scottish Asian Food Awards

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘We’re like a family’: How Elgin Indian restaurant won ‘Team of the Year’ at the Scottish Asian Food Awards

The awards keep piling up for Panache.

By Regan Parsons
A group of people pose in front of an "Oceanic Awards" backdrop, holding awards. The group appears to be celebrating a victory, as they are smiling and proud.
Panache manager described her team as a close-knit family and expressed her delight at seeing them receive the recognition they rightly deserve. Image: Anne Townsley

Elgin Indian restaurant Panache has added another accolade to its collection after being named ‘Team of the Year.’

The Panache team attended the 6th Scottish Asian Food Awards ceremony, held on Monday October 13 in Glasgow.

The restaurant has earned a pile of awards since opening in 2018.

It was also named the Best Asian Restaurant in the country at the 2021 Asian Curry Awards.

Awards in amongst plates of Indian food.
Just some of the awards Panache has won in recent years. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

The Press and Journal caught up with manager Anne Townsley, who said she was thrilled by her team’s award win.

She described her team as one big family and said she’s delighted to see them receive the recognition they truly deserve.

‘Awards keep everyone motivated’ says Panache manager

The Panache team travelled to the DoubleTree Hilton Hotel in Glasgow, where they eagerly awaited the announcement of the winners.

Anne Townsley, who has managed the restaurant since its opening in 2018, was proud to hear Panache’s name announced as the winner of ‘Team of the Year’.

She said: “It was a great achievement. I’m very proud of all my staff.

“I’m thrilled we won it. It means a lot and it means all the hard work has paid off.

“They work very hard all the time, but this just gives them more motivation to keep going.”

Panache has a dedicated team of staff, all of whom contributed to earning this prestigious award, putting Elgin on the map as a destination for outstanding Asian cuisine.

‘It’s not just about work at Panache’

Anne expressed pride in Morgan, Adeela, Sandra, Rebecca, Eryn, Kimberley, Rayhan, Kieron, Mamun, Ali, Akram, and owner Jabir Hussain for their consistent effort and contribution throughout the year.

She said: “This team stands out because of their hard work and dedication to the restaurant.

“We’re like a family, they care about the business, and we support each other.

“It’s a good little bond we all have because it’s such a small, close-run business.”

A group of around 17 people are standing in front of a black backdrop with the Oceanic Awards logo on it. Several people are holding awards, and there is a baby being held by a woman in a red dress.
Owner Jabir Hussain said he was over the moon with the award win and really proud of the team. Image: Anne Townsley

Anne says managing her team isn’t just about giving instructions or overseeing work.

She believes it’s equally important to check in on how they’re doing and to share a bit of fun together, as creating that balance ‘makes a real difference.’

“Communication and teamwork are key, that’s what leads to great service and great food,” she added.

“Teamwork is number one. If you don’t have a good team, you can’t have a good business.

“Every day is great. Even during stressful, busy periods, at the end of the night they all come together, have fun, and stay energetic, they’re just great.”

What’s next for Elgin restaurant Panache?

Anne told the Press and Journal that Panache’s next goal is to maintain consistency in running a top-quality restaurant.

She said: “For what’s next, we’ll just keep doing what we’re doing, providing great food and great service.

“Who knows where it might lead – maybe more businesses or restaurants in the future.”

Exterior of Panache
Panache is on South Street in Elgin. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

The award-winning Eastern Indian and Bengali restaurant, Panache, is located on South Street in Elgin.

