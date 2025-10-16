Man dies after taking unwell in Northfield

A man has died after taking unwell at a residential estate in Northfield this morning.

The emergency services were scrambled to Cummings Park Road around 9am today after reports of a man taking unwell.

Police could be seen making inquiries around a house at that time, and a man was seen being taken into an ambulance.

It was then confirmed that a man was pronounced dead at the scene.

However, it’s said that there are “no suspicious circumstances,” but inquiries are continuing.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 8.50am on Thursday October 16 we received a report of a man having taken unwell in the Cummings Park Road area of Aberdeen.

“Emergency services attended and the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

“Enquiries are ongoing, however there are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances.”

The Scottish Ambulance Service have told us they are in attendance due to a “medical related call”.