Car set ablaze outside Drumnadrochit home

A car has been deliberately set on fire outside a property in Drumnadrochit.

The blaze, which involved a black Renault Arkana, was reported around 5.10am on Wednesday October 15, in the Achmony Road area.

Scottish Fire and Rescue Service crews extinguished the fire and no injuries were reported.

Police said the fire is being treated as wilful and inquiries are ongoing.

Detective Constable Dugdale, of Police Scotland, said: “Thankfully, no one was injured as a result of this reckless act.

“We are appealing to anyone with any information or anyone who may have noticed anything suspicious around the time of the incident to please contact us.

“Additionally, if anyone has any private CCTV, doorbell or dash-cam footage which may assist, please get in touch.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact 101, quoting reference 0399 of October 15 2025.