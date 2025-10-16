‘No crime committed’ after Seaton Park sealed off due to reports of an attack

It has been established that no crime took place at Seaton Park last night despite a late-night police call-out.

That’s after officers responded to the Old Aberdeen beauty spot near the Hillhead student flats last following an assault claim.

The nearby area was cordoned off while an investigation took place around 9pm yesterday.

However, after an inquiry took place it was established that no crime took place at Seaton Park.

The park is now open as normal.

It’s understood support is being given to those involved.