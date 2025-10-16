From local flavours to famous faces: New North East cookery series set to premiere on Amazon Prime

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

From local flavours to famous faces: New North East cookery series set to premiere on Amazon Prime

The new six-episode series 'The Doric Kitchen' is released this December.

By Regan Parsons
Graham Mitchell of Tarragon fame in front of a Doric Kitchen banner.
The series will be showcased in Doric, the traditional Scots tongue of the North-East. Image: The Doric Kitchen

New north-east television series The Doric Kitchen will hit screens this December.

The six-episode show premieres exclusively on Amazon Prime and will feature a host of familiar faces.

It highlights the north-east’s traditional flavours and produce and the people bringing them to life.

And it will also be opening the eyes and ears of many viewers to the delights of the Doric language.

The Doric Kitchen follows celebrated local chef Graham Mitchell and comedian Wray Thomson as they travel for six weeks across the region.

Chef Graham Mitchell, in chef's whites, arms folded, in fro of his restaurant Tarragon. There is a round sign bearing its name to the left.
Graham Mitchell outside his Tarragon restaurant in Aberdeen. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Production has been ongoing throughout the year, capturing moments from events like the Taste of Garioch food festival.

The team were also spotted in Cullen, tasting what’s said to be the world’s best Cullen Skink.

Time to brush up on your Doric!

The series is filmed in Doric, the traditional Scots tongue of the north-east, with subtitles added so viewers everywhere can follow along.

And the team teased what’s to come in a sneak peek on social media.

They say: “We hink the north-east of Scotland disna get the showing it deserves, for its stunnin views, its landscape and especially its produce and food!

“So here at the Doric Kitchen we aim to remedy this wee the north-east’s first ever streamable show all aboot our little area.

“And best yet it will be in Doric (mixed but with subtitles) and nae only show off our beautiful bit o the world but do it we a pinch o humour.”

Special guests announced

The world’s strongest brothers Tom and Luke Stoltman, from the Scottish Highlands, will appear as guests on the show.

The Stoltman brothers of Invergordon celebrating at the World’s Strongest Man competition. Image: stoltmanbrothers Instagram

And the Doric Kitchen team aim to be well prepared, saying: “Better let our chef know nae half portions.”

Scottish gold medallist Hannah Miley MBE and legendary darts champion John “Hendo” Henderson will also appear on the show.

Hannah Miley in the pool, in goggles and cap.
Hannah Miley in the Women’s 400m Individual Medley final. Image: Allan McKenzie/</p> <p>SWpix.com/Shutterstock[/caption</p> <p>]</p> <p>[caption id=”attachment_6648804″ align=”alignnone” wid</p> <p>
Darts player John Henderson holding the World Seniors Matchplay trophy aloft, as fans cheer behind him.
Huntly Highlander John Henderson holding the World Seniors Matchplay trophy. Image: Chris Sargeant/ProSports/Shutterstock

The Doric Kitchen is described as the ‘perfect cold night watch’ this winter and will be on Amazon Prime.

Conversation