From local flavours to famous faces: New North East cookery series set to premiere on Amazon Prime

New north-east television series The Doric Kitchen will hit screens this December.

The six-episode show premieres exclusively on Amazon Prime and will feature a host of familiar faces.

It highlights the north-east’s traditional flavours and produce and the people bringing them to life.

And it will also be opening the eyes and ears of many viewers to the delights of the Doric language.

The Doric Kitchen follows celebrated local chef Graham Mitchell and comedian Wray Thomson as they travel for six weeks across the region.

Production has been ongoing throughout the year, capturing moments from events like the Taste of Garioch food festival.

The team were also spotted in Cullen, tasting what’s said to be the world’s best Cullen Skink.

Time to brush up on your Doric!

The series is filmed in Doric, the traditional Scots tongue of the north-east, with subtitles added so viewers everywhere can follow along.

And the team teased what’s to come in a sneak peek on social media.

They say: “We hink the north-east of Scotland disna get the showing it deserves, for its stunnin views, its landscape and especially its produce and food!

“So here at the Doric Kitchen we aim to remedy this wee the north-east’s first ever streamable show all aboot our little area.

“And best yet it will be in Doric (mixed but with subtitles) and nae only show off our beautiful bit o the world but do it we a pinch o humour.”

Special guests announced

The world’s strongest brothers Tom and Luke Stoltman, from the Scottish Highlands, will appear as guests on the show.

And the Doric Kitchen team aim to be well prepared, saying: “Better let our chef know nae half portions.”

Scottish gold medallist Hannah Miley MBE and legendary darts champion John “Hendo” Henderson will also appear on the show.

The Doric Kitchen is described as the ‘perfect cold night watch’ this winter and will be on Amazon Prime.