Mod Gallery: All the best photos from Lochaber Mod 2025, so far

Here are all the best gallery photos from the Royal National Mod in Fort William from Press and Journal photographer Sandy McCook.

The Royal National Mòd returned to Lochaber in spectacular style this week, with hundreds of performers, singers, dancers and musicians filling venues across Fort William in celebration of Gaelic language and culture.

From school choirs to solo singers, pipers to poets, the Mod has been showcasing the full spectrum of Gaelic talent – and this year’s event has drawn participants from across Scotland and beyond.

Ahead of the prestigious choir competitions today and Friday, we wanted to share all of Sandy’s photographs.

Now in its 133rd year, the Mod is one of the country’s longest-running cultural festivals and continues to inspire new generations.

Decade since the opening of Lochaber Gaelic Primary School

This year also marked a decade since the opening of Bun-Sgoil Ghàidhlig Loch Abar, Highland’s first all-Gaelic school serving the area, with many of its pupils performing proudly on stage.

The week-long celebration includes competitions in traditional song, storytelling, instrumental music, drama, and Highland dancing.

Fringe events, including ceilidhs, workshops, and community gatherings, have added to the energy and warmth of the event.

There were moving moments too – including powerful tributes to Gaelic tradition-bearers, and performances honouring those working to pass on the language to younger generations.

The Traditional Gold Medal final, broadcast live on BBC Alba, drew a full house at the Nevis Centre, with passionate renditions of traditional songs receiving rapturous applause.

The Mòd continues to be more than a competition – it is a reunion, a platform, and a cultural lifeline for Gaelic speakers and learners alike.

The Mod holds a treasured place in Scotland’s cultural calendar

With flags waving, voices raised, and the streets of Fort William ringing with music, the 2025 Royal National Mod has once again proved why it holds such a treasured place in Scotland’s cultural calendar.

Scroll down to view the gallery of this year’s Mod in photos.