Mod Gallery: All the best photos from Lochaber Mod 2025, so far

Press and Journal photographer Sandy McCook has been capturing all the best moments of Lochaber 2025.

Coisir Ghaidhlig Bharraigh with conductor John Joe McNeil, winners of the Lorn Shield celebrate after their winning performance.
By By Louise Glen and Sandy McCook.

Here are all the best gallery photos from the Royal National Mod in Fort William from Press and Journal photographer Sandy McCook.

The Royal National Mòd returned to Lochaber in spectacular style this week, with hundreds of performers, singers, dancers and musicians filling venues across Fort William in celebration of Gaelic language and culture.

From school choirs to solo singers, pipers to poets, the Mod has been showcasing the full spectrum of Gaelic talent – and this year’s event has drawn participants from across Scotland and beyond.

Ahead of the prestigious choir competitions today and Friday, we wanted to share all of Sandy’s photographs.

Now in its 133rd year, the Mod is one of the country’s longest-running cultural festivals and continues to inspire new generations.

Decade since the opening of Lochaber Gaelic Primary School

This year also marked a decade since the opening of Bun-Sgoil Ghàidhlig Loch Abar, Highland’s first all-Gaelic school serving the area, with many of its pupils performing proudly on stage.

The week-long celebration includes competitions in traditional song, storytelling, instrumental music, drama, and Highland dancing.

Fringe events, including ceilidhs, workshops, and community gatherings, have added to the energy and warmth of the event.

There were moving moments too – including powerful tributes to Gaelic tradition-bearers, and performances honouring those working to pass on the language to younger generations.

The Traditional Gold Medal final, broadcast live on BBC Alba, drew a full house at the Nevis Centre, with passionate renditions of traditional songs receiving rapturous applause.

The Mòd continues to be more than a competition – it is a reunion, a platform, and a cultural lifeline for Gaelic speakers and learners alike.

The Mod holds a treasured place in Scotland’s cultural calendar

With flags waving, voices raised, and the streets of Fort William ringing with music, the 2025 Royal National Mod has once again proved why it holds such a treasured place in Scotland’s cultural calendar.

Scroll down to view the gallery of this year’s Mod in photos.

Calum MacLeod of Edinburgh and Carloway, Lewis with the Smith Mears trophy for adult accordion competitions.
Reverend Donnie MacSuain who conducted the service in Gaelic at the Church Service in Duncansburgh Church, Fort William.
Lochaber Gaelic Primary School choir at the Celtic Praise in Fort William.
Samuel Gray (10) of Lanark with his Smith Mears trophies for competitions in the under 13 accordion competitions.
Young piper Alexander Cruickshank (12) of Benderloch gets some late tuning from his uncle, world renounced piper Angus McColl of Oban ahead of competitions in Lochaber High School.
The open air ceilidh in Cameron Square.
Isla Mulloy with her mum Laura providing rain cover at Corpach Locks as she celebrates winning the march Strathspey and Reel in the under 19 accordion competitions.
Competitions underway in St Andrew’s Church.
Royal National Mod 2025.
Mia Martin of Tongue and a pupil of Farr High School with the Ronald MacEachan Memorial Cup for 11-12 learners.
Lexi Lloyd of Ballachulish with the Hugh Macintyre Memorial Cup for solo learners.
Sylvie Charlton of Glasgow with the Joan Campbell Memorial Trophy for P1 learners.
Alyth Nicmhaoilein of Inverness, winner of the Maybury Gardens Cup for solo singing in the fluent category in St Andrew’s Church.
Keita Holmes (9) of Edinburgh checks her marks and is photographed after winning the Nancy Craik Memorial Trophy for singing.
Members of Seisteil from Mull and Ardnamurchan with their trophies, the Mrs Campbell Blair Trophy, Angus M Ross Trophy and the Belle Campbell Trophy.
A busker plays in the Fort William underpass.
Samuel Duke and Fraser Daly of Condorit with the Donald Ross Memorial Trophy for Duet Singing.
Simon Stallard of London with the Professor John Cameron Memorial Trophy in the CalMac competition for adult solo singers.
Janet Macsween of Dunkeld with the John D Gillies Memorial Trophy for singing a Skye or Sutherland song.
Quinn Barton Smith of Oban (4) with the Reverend Donald Stewart of Duntulm Memorial Quaich for poetry while her brother Jonah (6) holds the Jeff MacLaren Memorial Shield on her behalf which she also won for singing.
Fiona Douglas of Manchester with the Margot Campbell Trophy for solo singing.
Lewis Davey of Islay with the Bank of Scotland Cup for solo singing.
Clarsach player Isla Ovenstone of Stornoway with the Glendale Quaich and the Duncan Chisholm Trophy.
Ruth Hunter of Aberdeen and Ness, Lewis with the Catherine MB Dunlop Quaich for solo singing.
Inverness based Coisir na h-Oige with their conductor Ian Murdon MacMillan having won the Mrs Schroder Cup, The Aberfoyle and District Branch Trophy and the Mfrs Grant of Laggan Trophy for choral singing.
Lexi McInnes of Inverness with her gold medal for poetry recitation.
An Comunn Gaidhealach Bard for 2025 Anne Frater (correct) of Point, Lewis following her crowning this morning.
Piper Lily Robertson at the Celtic Praise as part of the Royal National Mod in Fort William.
Ceitidh Chaimbeul of Inverness with the Glasgow Skye Association Gold Medal for prose which was previously won by her grandmother in 2002 in Largs.
Coisir Ghaidhlig Charlabhaigh from Lewis who swept the boards in the Puirt-a-beul competition celebrate their wins following the event.
Coisir Ghaidhlig Thunga from Lewis.
Coisir Ghaidhlig Mhealbhaich from Sutherland.
Eilidh Rothach of Kingussie with the Duncan Johnston Memorial Trophy for solo singing.
Lochaber Gaelic Primary School choir at the Celtic Praise in Fort William.
Ceilidh band Sealladh play in the marquee outside the main venue in the Nevis Centre.
Liona MacInnes of Loch Carnan, Uist, with the Alasdair MacInnes Memorial Cup for storytelling while also in the photograph is proud granny, MaryAnn Johnson.
Peter Morrison (7) one of the members of Rionnagan Mhalaig in the Action Songs about the Coop in Mallaig running out of food.
Sylvie Charlton of Glasgow with the Joan Campbell Memorial Trophy for P1 learners. Also in the photograph are sisters twin Maisie who was placed second and Mirren who was competing elsewhere.
Coisir Ghaidhlig Feis Phaislig with the Donald and Mamie MacPhail Trophy, the Darlington Society Silver Jubilee Trophy and the Morag Robb Memorial Trophy.
Julia Fraser of Mull with the Roderick B Munro Trophy and Angus MacKinnon of South Uist with the Archie MacKinnon (Islay) Memorial Trophy, both for solo singing.
Members of Rionnagan Mhalaig, winners of the Margaret Macdougall (Fort William)Memorial Trophy for action song.
Coisir Og a Chinn a Tuach from north Sutherland with their tutors Catriona MacLeod and Hilary Wilson ahead of their competition.
Ceilidh band Sealladh play in the marquee outside the main venue in the Nevis Centre and are joined by youngsters Ayla Burges-Leckie (shorts) and Maisie Mason (kilt) as they enjoy the fun of the Mod.
John Joe McNeil, conductor of the Coisir Ghaidhlig Bharraigh with the Lorn Shield and Arlene McKerrell conductor of Coisir Ghaidhlig Ile with the Selma Shield.
Seisteill Bheag from Mull and Ardnamurchan with the Macintyre Cup and the Olive Campbell MBE Trophy.
Lunch time bags at the Royal National Mod in Lochaber.
Lunchtime bags passed to members of the Sir E Scott school, Tarbert, Harris choir tuck in to lunch after the morning competitions.
The ceilidh in full swing in the Mod marquee.
The Royal National Mod 2025.
Gold medal winners Caitlyn Yule of Glasgow and Finlay John Morse of Dyce, Aberdeen with their medals in the Nevis Centre, Fort William.
The crowd watching choirs in the Nevis Centre during the Royal National Mod in Lochaber.
The crowd in the Nevis Centre during the Royal National Mod.
