WATCH: Lorry’s dangerous overtake forces car off the road in Grantown-on-Spey

The near-miss incident, in pitch-black conditions, almost resulted in a serious accident.

By Abbie Duncan & Regan Parsons
The image shows a road at night with several cars approaching, their headlights shining brightly. The surrounding area appears dark with grassy edges along the road.
The car driver swerved onto the roadside grass to avoid a crash.

Shocking dashcam footage has captured the terrifying moment a lorry’s dangerous overtake forced a car off the road near Grantown-on-Spey.

The late night manoeuvre almost led to a serious accident as the car driver suddenly found themselves facing an extra set of headlights.

Video posted online shows two lorries driving side by side on the A95, with one attempting to overtake the other in the face of oncoming traffic.

The incident took place shortly after 6.30pm on Wednesday.

As it progresses, the driver of the car is forced to slow abruptly and move onto the grass verge to avoid a collision.

The lorry does slow, but is unable to pull in and passes within inches of the car, while still on the wrong side of the road.

The incident has been reported to the police, who have been contacted for comment

