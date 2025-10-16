Top YouTube golfer rates Aberdeenshire courses — hailing one as his ‘favourite on the planet’

Top YouTube golfer Peter Finch has said an Aberdeen course is his “favourite ever.”

Speaking in a recent video, he heaped praise on Royal Aberdeen Golf Club which had him “grinning like an idiot” during a recent round.

He then went on to claim it’s his “favourite course on the planet”.

It comes as he took a tour of Aberdeenshire golf courses.

Recent videos have followed him around Trump International Links near Balmedie and to Royal Aberdeen in Bridge of Don.

Peter has 765,000 subscribers, and his videos in Aberdeen have racked up more than 300,000 views in two weeks.

It comes as part of his “Scratch Golfer” series, which sees him trying to improve his score across various courses across the globe.

Arriving to the Royal Aberdeen clubhouse, he said he couldn’t wait to get playing.

Peter said: “We have ended up staying in Aberdeen, which is home to my favourite golf course on the planet – Royal Aberdeen.

“I have never filmed myself playing on it before.”

Pitching up to the first hole, Peter could hardly contain his excitement – saying “look at that view”.

He said: “Here we are, there’s so much history in this place, it’s the sixth-oldest golf club in the world.

“We are walking through history today – and hopefully we will have a round to remember.

“I’m so excited.”

‘It’s about how the course makes you feel’

Preparing to take his approach shot on the first hole, he continued: “I’m literally grinning like an idiot.

“I forgot how beautiful the beaches are in Aberdeenshire.

“Whatever happens today, it’s going to be a good day.”

Throughout his round, Peter continued to gush at the scenery – despite the North Sea winds blowing some of his shots off course.

However, Peter eventually finished by shooting a 72 – one over par – and reflected on a “special” round of golf.

He added: “Parting is such sweet sorrow today.

“It is just one of those courses which lingers at the back of my mind with my memories of the place and the great times I have had here.

“Sometimes it is not about the design, history and location – it’s about how the course makes you feel.

“Those courses are the best.”

Peter Finch on Aberdeen tour

He has released other videos of Aberdeen golf courses during his tour.

Peter also visited the Trump International Links.

During his stay, he tried out the brand new 18-hole golf course in a video titled ‘Testing out Donald Trump’s new golf course’. He also played on the Old Course.

The new course opened in June 2025 and is adjacent to the initial one to form “The Greatest 36 Holes in Golf”.

In a similar format to his Royal Aberdeen video, he vlogged himself playing a round at the brand new course near Balmedie.

He said he was a “little underwhelmed” by some of the holes, but was impressed by the dunes on the back nine.

Talking about it, he said: “This is what you want, this dramatic scenery.

“You’ve got the turbines, you’ve got the ships, which are out in the Aberdeen Bay and look at how flat and how calm it is.

“These are the holes that we’re coming for, this is what I want.”

He added later on: “I’ve said it before, but the Aberdeenshire beaches are the most beautiful.”