Invergordon carer struck off after swindling £3,300 from three vulnerable people

Jacqueline Manson worked for NHS Grampian and as a private carer when the withdrawals occurred.

By Ross Hempseed
A stock image showing a woman at an ATM machine inserting a bank card.
Jacqueline Manson persuaded people to hand over their bank cards for her to use. Image: Shutterstock.

An Invergordon carer has been struck off after she swindled clients out of thousands of pounds.

Jacqueline Manson was under investigation by the Scottish Social Services Council (SSSC), which has now released its report.

It looked at time she spent both with NHS Highland and as a private carer and said she’d demonstrated “no remorse” for her actions.

The SSSC was also concerned that Ms Manson had repaid only small sums of that taken from those in her care.

Its report detailed offences against three service users, identified only as AA, BB and CC.

While employed as an enablement worker by NHS Highland, in November 2021, Ms Manson is said to have convinced AA to loan her £65.

She also took the user’s bank card and withdrew £300, though AA had only authorised her to withdraw £30.

The report states she failed to repay £335 to AA.

Ms Manson also worked as a private carer between 2015 and 2021.

In that time she accepted cash gifts from client BB, totalling £200.

She also convinced BB to hand over her bank card three times so Ms Manson could obtain money for a loan.

There were three withdrawals made of £350, £300 and £300 for “personal use”.

Ms Manson failed to repay BB the sum of £600.

A third client CC was also swindled by Ms Manson between January and March 2021.

The report states Ms Manson “misappropriated monies in the approximate sum of £2,000 via multiple cash withdrawals from CC’s bank account.”

Invergordon carer swindled three people of £3,300

She failed to repay the sum of £1,140 to CC.

The SSSC panel found her behaviour to be unacceptable and exploitative.

The report read: “Social service workers must not exploit people who use services and must not behave, while in or outside work, in a way that would bring their suitability to work in social services into question.

“You have taken money from three vulnerable adults, some of which was taken without their knowledge or consent.

“The sums taken from these supported people totals approximately £3,300.”

Ms Manson was also criticised for failing to repay the money, which risked “financial and emotional harm” for the three individuals.

The SSSC panel stated: “It is accepted that some of the money was gifted or loaned to you by supported people however this behaviour alone breaches professional
boundaries and falls below the standard expected of a social services worker.”

Furthermore, Ms Manson did not demonstrate remorse or insight into her actions which amounted to “financial abuse”.

The SSSC found there to be no alternative other than to strike Ms Manson from the register with immediate effect.

An NHS Highland spokesperson said: “The health, safety and wellbeing of our clients, residents and patients are our top priority.

“We are unable to comment on individual cases.”

