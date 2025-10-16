Aberdeen man fined £1,000 and banned from owning dogs after neglect case at faeces-filled home

An Aberdeen man has been banned from owning dogs after three were found trapped in a room covered in faeces and urine.

Robert Simpson Morrison appeared before Aberdeen Sheriff Court on September 30, where he pled guilty to neglect.

After receiving a call to the helpline from police regarding concern for abandoned dogs, the Scottish Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals began an investigation.

A SSPCA Inspector said: “When arriving at the property to check on the welfare of the dogs, I could hear them going ballistic inside.

“They were whining, barking and scratching.

“A strong smell was emanating from the property.”

Police and SSPCA inspectors entered the property and were able to assess the environment and welfare of the dogs inside.

“Upon entering the property, there was an overwhelming smell of ammonia and faeces”, the Inspector continued.

“The dogs were found shut in rooms and were very distressed.”

Dogs were found in room covered in faeces and urine

A female Staffordshire Bull Terrier named Luna was found inside a small crate.

She had minimal bedding, a dirty water bowl and no food.

The SSPCA said she appeared severely distressed and timid.

Two more dogs, Loco and Misty, a male Mastiff/Bulldog and a female Staffordshire Terrier, were found trapped in another room.

The inspector added: “When opening the door, the smell knocked me back.

“Faeces and urine coated the floor.

“There was no toys or enrichment, no clean area or bedding at all and minimal dirty water was available.

“There was no food.

“Based upon the conditions, it appeared likely that the dogs had been kept consistently in this room for a prolonged period, from several weeks if not months.”

The dogs were seized under the Animal Health and Welfare (Scotland) Act 2006.

They were taken to a SSPCA Animal Rescue and Rehoming Centre to receive the necessary care.

All three dogs have since been rehomed and are all doing well.

Mr Morrison was fined £1,000 and banned from owning dogs for five years.