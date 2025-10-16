Aberdeen man fined £1,000 and banned from owning dogs after neglect case at faeces-filled home

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

Aberdeen man fined £1,000 and banned from owning dogs after neglect case at faeces-filled home

Inspectors who were called to Robert Simpson Morrison's home in the city said they found three dogs in obvious distress.

By Ross Hempseed
A brindle dog with a red collar is on a leash. The photo, captioned "Misty, one of the dogs seized from Mr. Morrison's home,"
Misty, one of the dogs seized from Mr Morrison's home. Image: SSPCA.

An Aberdeen man has been banned from owning dogs after three were found trapped in a room covered in faeces and urine.

Robert Simpson Morrison appeared before Aberdeen Sheriff Court on September 30, where he pled guilty to neglect.

After receiving a call to the helpline from police regarding concern for abandoned dogs, the Scottish Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals began an investigation.

A SSPCA Inspector said: “When arriving at the property to check on the welfare of the dogs, I could hear them going ballistic inside.

“They were whining, barking and scratching.

“A strong smell was emanating from the property.”

A brindle Mastiff/Bulldog mix stands on a leash with sad eyes, likely at the SSPCA.
Loco, a male Mastiff/Bulldog. Image: SSPCA.

Police and SSPCA inspectors entered the property and were able to assess the environment and welfare of the dogs inside.

“Upon entering the property, there was an overwhelming smell of ammonia and faeces”, the Inspector continued.

“The dogs were found shut in rooms and were very distressed.”

Dogs were found in room covered in faeces and urine

A female Staffordshire Bull Terrier named Luna was found inside a small crate.

She had minimal bedding, a dirty water bowl and no food.

The SSPCA said she appeared severely distressed and timid.

Two more dogs, Loco and Misty, a male Mastiff/Bulldog and a female Staffordshire Terrier, were found trapped in another room.

The inspector added: “When opening the door, the smell knocked me back.

“Faeces and urine coated the floor.

“There was no toys or enrichment, no clean area or bedding at all and minimal dirty water was available.

“There was no food.

Luna, a female Staffordshire Bull Terrier, sits on a scale reading 22.8. The dog looks up at the wall curiously.
Luna the female Staffordshore Bull Terrier. Image: SSPCA

“Based upon the conditions, it appeared likely that the dogs had been kept consistently in this room for a prolonged period, from several weeks if not months.”

The dogs were seized under the Animal Health and Welfare (Scotland) Act 2006.

They were taken to a SSPCA Animal Rescue and Rehoming Centre to receive the necessary care.

All three dogs have since been rehomed and are all doing well.

Mr Morrison was fined £1,000 and banned from owning dogs for five years.