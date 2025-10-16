Orkney diver death from propeller strike could have been prevented with ‘better lookout’

The death of a diver who was struck by a boat propeller could have been prevented, claim investigators.

A newly released report from the Marine Accident Investigation Branch (MAIB) has shed light on the death of Paul Smith in Scapa Flow, Orkney, in 2023.

The 70-year-old was diving at the wreck of German battleship SMS Markgraf when the incident happened.

He had been diving from the Jean Elaine and was struck by the rotating propeller of the Karin, another dive workboat.

The report has found that his death could have been prevented if “good watchkeeping” had been followed.

Chief Inspector of Marine Accidents, Andrew Moll, said: “The basic principles of good watchkeeping – vigilance, clear communication and adherence to operational procedures for the activities undertake – are well tried and tested.

“Had they been followed during this event, particularly with two vessels operating in close proximity to submerged divers, this tragic accident could have been avoided.”

Mr Smith and his dive partner were carrying out a decompression stop on the morning of September 28, 2023.

Diver’s death could have been prevented, report finds

The pair had released a delayed surface marker buoy while submerged to alert support craft to their presence, the line of which was attached to Mr Smith’s buoyancy control device.

Although the buoy was visible to the second dive boat waiting on the other side of the wreck, it was not seen by Karin’s crew.

The MAIB report said it was the responsibility of skippers to maintain an “effective lookout”, vital when divers were operating nearby.

The report stated: “Posting a dedicated lookout in an appropriate location is essential to make sure the person at the helm/skipper receives timely warnings of surfacing divers and allows for effective avoiding action.”

It highlighted the need for effective communication between operators when multiple boats are in the same area.

A recommendation has been made to the Orkney Council Harbour to conduct a further risk-based review of recreational diving operations for dive vessel operators.

This includes creating a local code of practice for recreational diving in Orkney, which has become a popular destination for divers.

The Chief Inspector of Marine Accidents has also written to Karin’s new owner to highlight the safety issues contained in the report.

An MAIB safety bulletin has also reminded divers not to attach deployed marker buoys to their person.

There are numerous wartime wrecks at Scapa Flow, from small blockships to huge battleships.