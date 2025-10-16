Orkney diver death from propeller strike could have been prevented with ‘better lookout’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Orkney diver death from propeller strike could have been prevented with ‘better lookout’

Paul Smith was diving at the wreck of a sunken German battleship.

By Ross Hempseed
The Karin, a diveboat, is painted in blue and white, with a little red.
The Karin, the vessel involved in the incident. Image: MAIB.

The death of a diver who was struck by a boat propeller could have been prevented, claim investigators.

A newly released report from the Marine Accident Investigation Branch (MAIB) has shed light on the death of Paul Smith in Scapa Flow, Orkney, in 2023.

The 70-year-old was diving at the wreck of German battleship SMS Markgraf when the incident happened.

He had been diving from the Jean Elaine and was struck by the rotating propeller of the Karin, another dive workboat.

The report has found that his death could have been prevented if “good watchkeeping” had been followed.

Chief Inspector of Marine Accidents, Andrew Moll, said: “The basic principles of good watchkeeping – vigilance, clear communication and adherence to operational procedures for the activities undertake – are well tried and tested.

“Had they been followed during this event, particularly with two vessels operating in close proximity to submerged divers, this tragic accident could have been avoided.”

Mr Smith and his dive partner were carrying out a decompression stop on the morning of September 28, 2023.

Diver’s death could have been prevented, report finds

The pair had released a delayed surface marker buoy while submerged to alert support craft to their presence, the line of which was attached to Mr Smith’s buoyancy control device.

Although the buoy was visible to the second dive boat waiting on the other side of the wreck, it was not seen by Karin’s crew.

The MAIB report said it was the responsibility of skippers to maintain an “effective lookout”, vital when divers were operating nearby.

Aerial view of Stromness and Scapa Flow on Orkney islands
The incident occurred at Scapa Flow in Orkney in 2023. Image: Shutterstock.

The report stated: “Posting a dedicated lookout in an appropriate location is essential to make sure the person at the helm/skipper receives timely warnings of surfacing divers and allows for effective avoiding action.”

It highlighted the need for effective communication between operators when multiple boats are in the same area.

A recommendation has been made to the Orkney Council Harbour to conduct a further risk-based review of recreational diving operations for dive vessel operators.

This includes creating a local code of practice for recreational diving in Orkney, which has become a popular destination for divers.

The Chief Inspector of Marine Accidents has also written to Karin’s new owner to highlight the safety issues contained in the report.

An MAIB safety bulletin has also reminded divers not to attach deployed marker buoys to their person.

There are numerous wartime wrecks at Scapa Flow, from small blockships to huge battleships.

