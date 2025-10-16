News Police called to Aberdeen city centre takeaway after alleged attack An employee said the victim had been left 'traumatised' as a result. By Chris Cromar October 16 2025, 9:05 pm October 16 2025, 9:05 pm Share Police called to Aberdeen city centre takeaway after alleged attack Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/news/6874146/police-called-dr-noodles-aberdeen-alleged-attack/ Copy Link 0 comment Police were called to Dr Noodles earlier this evening. Image: Ross Hempseed/DC Thomson. Police were called to an Aberdeen city centre takeaway this evening, where it is believed one person was attacked by a group of youths. The incident took place at Dr Noodles, which is located on Upperkirkgate. It happened at happened at around 7pm this evening and is thought to have included chairs being thrown. Police were sent to investigate the incident. Image: Ross Hempseed/DC Thomson. Police arrived at the scene at around 7.30pm. They were spotted picking up what is believed to be hair extensions from the street outside the premises. Man left ‘traumatised’ A Dr Noodles employee said a man had been left “traumatised” by what had happened. A man, believed to be the victim, was taken away by police. Police Scotland have been contacted for a statement.
